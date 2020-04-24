Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AIPIA World Congress, Global Smart Packaging Event, To Go Virtual

Friday, 24 April 2020, 7:01 am
Press Release: AIPIA

Following extensive consultation with the industry AIPIA, the Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association has decided that the 2020 World Congress will be run as a Virtual event, returning as a physical Congress in 2021. The date for AIPIA VC is September 10, 2020

Making the announcement AIPIA’s managing director Eef de Ferrante said, “We spoke to the industry’s leading players across every product and service and it was absolutely clear this was the right decision at this time. The world may soon be recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effects on business activity will go on for some time. So we decided the Congress is just too important to be spoilt by these disruptions.”

“We have carefully researched various Virtual event technologies in a very short space of time and come up with a system which allows us to bring all the things you have come to expect from our Congress. So it will include live broadcast presentations, online booths, live Q&A with speakers, one-to-one chats with technology providers and a real Online Challenge,” he explained.

The Congress is, and continues to be, the only truly global event covering the entire sector. It is simply the most important place for networking and information exchange in the world of Smart Packaging. No other event allows delegates to see the Big Picture and meet so many Brands. This will continue in the Virtual event, so we come back even stronger, physically, in Amsterdam, 2021.

“Our Advisory Board, which l am privileged to lead, were absolutely clear that the AIPIA Congress is just too important, and must happen in a way which allows it to continue helping to shape the future direction of the industry we all belong to. AIPIA is integral to the future success of the Smart Packaging sector and l urge you to give it your full and absolute support in 2020. The Virtual Congress must come first in your agenda,” stated Dick de Koning, Chairman of AIPIA.

“This is a challenging time, but also an exciting one,” de Ferrante continued. “Many events have been cancelled or postponed and others are going to take the virtual route, so it will get crowded. But, l assure you, AIPIA Virtual Congress will be the best on offer for Smart Packaging practitioners and users. And it has the potential to reach a bigger ‘on line’ audience than ever, to add even more value for speakers, exhibitors and delegates. So making the choice on where to spend your budget is simple, we hope! ” he concluded.

