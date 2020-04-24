Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greenlea Premier Meats Come To Rescue

Friday, 24 April 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Greenlea Premier Meats

Philips Search and Rescue Trust’s (PSRT) plea for additional funding has been answered by long term sponsor Greenlea Premier Meats Ltd. After learning helicopter crew were in serious need of funding for COVID-19 specific protective equipment, Tony Egan on behalf of Greenlea Premier Meats raised his hand to help.

Philips Search & Rescue Trust (PSRT) is the charity that fundraises and markets for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, TECT Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter. Continuing to save lives relies heavily on community funding and skilled personnel to man their fleet of five BK117.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust’s measures to protect patients and helicopter crew has escalated and continues to evolve as knowledge surrounding the virus develops worldwide. The recent installation of a flight barrier curtain separating the front and rear helicopter cabin is one such safety measure. The compact environment of a rescue helicopter brings unique challenges.In a confined space, the need to create physical distance, separate crew members andlimit contact with critically ill or injured patientsiscomplicated.

With each additional safety initiative carrying an unbudgeted cost, and $15,000 desperately needed to install the curtains protecting patients and crew on all five rescue helicopters, the call for community support was unavoidable.

Longtime rescue helicopter supporter, Greenlea Premier Meats, has been principal sponsor of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter for over 8 years. Managing Director, Tony Egan, regards the alignment with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter a combined effort to support the community as “one team”. Egan didn’t hesitate when he read the Trust’s rescue helicopters required extra support to protect the team during the global combat of COVID-19.

“We didn’t want the crews at risk as they provide such a vital service.” Tony Egan explains,

“Greenlea understands and respects that this is a difficult financial time for many people. We saw an opportunity to assist both the communities where the helicopters are based as well as protect the crews.”

With $2,000 already raised from members of the public last week, Greenlea Premier Meats generous offer to cover the remaining costs of purchasing and installing the barrier curtains for all four Central North Island regions is humbling.

Beyond the $3,000 required for furnishing the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter alone, Greenlea exceeded their regional commitment and donated $13,000 Trust wide, benefitting the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the TECT Rescue Helicopter and the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

“We are overwhelmed with the generous donation from Greenlea, to not only support ‘their’ rescue helicopter, but see the need in supporting all of the Central North Island rescue helicopters as well. It is amazing Greenlea have come to our aid for this essential piece of equipment. We couldn’t be more grateful” says Vanessa Richmond, Group Manager for Philips Search and Rescue Trust.

Relieved by the donation from Greenlea Premier Meats for the barrier curtains, PSRT continue to require vital protective gear to fulfill their community duty safely under the cloud of COVID-19. With over 77 missions since lockdown, 24 accident related, putting preventable pressure on resources and crew at risk during lockdown; Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, TECT Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter still need your support. If you are in a position to help our crew, you can donate online at www.rescue.org.nz . We all thank you.

 

