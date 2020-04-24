Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shopping Centre Industry Prepares For ‘Click And Collect’ Operations

Friday, 24 April 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

New Zealand Council of Retail Property (NZCoRP) Chair Campbell Barbour says its members, which include many of New Zealand’s largest retail property owners, will commence ‘click and collect’ operations under Alert Level 3, despite the Government’s decision to prevent them from operating.

Campbell Barbour

“The information from government has created some confusion as many shopping centres have remained open for essential services throughout the Level 4 lockdown. The move to Level 3 on Tuesday means retailers will have the opportunity to return to trade through contactless and ‘click and collect’ methods in addition to these essential services.

“While we are disappointed that many centres cannot return to general trade under Level 3, our members are implementing strict safety guidelines and welcome the opportunity to take the necessary steps to recommence limited non-essential retail trade through our properties,” says Barbour.

“Many of our member’s shopping centres have remained open and operational throughout the Level 4 lockdown and little will change as we transition to Level 3. We will continue to ensure that the essential services within our centres such as supermarkets, pharmacies and medical services remain available to the public”

NZCoRP has established “click and collect” operational guidelines for its members to use in conjunction with each centre’s specific health and safety protocols under Level 3 trading. These include:

  • The organisation of single point of public collection locations
  • These collection locations will be positioned to avoid large numbers of customers within the enclosed shopping centre environment
  • Collection points locations will ensure minimum queuing and direct personal contact and will maximise space for social distancing
  • All payment methods will be contactless
  • Appropriate staff and security will be deployed to ensure the efficient and safe operation of the service

“Property owners and retailers will need to work together to establish firm guidelines for collection in cohesion with their ecommerce platforms. Each centre will operate slightly differently based on its individual circumstance. However, all members are putting the health and safety of our retailers and our community at the fore.”

“While the ‘click and collect’ implementation is an excellent first step, unfortunately it is unlikely to significantly reduce the impact of a prolonged period without retail trade,” says Barbour. “We remain very concerned that the long term economic impact of this pandemic could place thousands of retailers and their tens of thousands of employees in jeopardy.”

“We trust that Government will proactively monitor the situation and continue to review its position with regards to the retail industry, which is of critical importance to our nation’s economy. We look forward to ongoing dialog and collaboration with Government to ensure the earliest possible return to business under what will be the ‘new normal’”.

About the New Zealand Council of Retail Property

The New Zealand Council of Retail Property provides a unified voice for the retail property and shopping centre industry.

Our membership is broad and encompasses many of New Zealand’s leading retail property owners and managers, including Scentre Group, Kiwi Property, Oyster Property Group, AMP Capital, Stride Property, Colliers International, Tinline Properties and NZ Retail Property Group.

The Council is facilitated by Property Council New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Property Council Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 