Concentrate Scoops Double International Marketing Awards

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Concentrate

Christchurch, New Zealand. 30 April 2020 – World class work from Christchurch technology marketing company Concentrate has been recognised with two Impact Awards from international software company HubSpot.
 

‘’New Zealand tech products are world class, but our marketing and selling of them hasn’t always matched up, so we’re delighted Concentrate and our two Kiwi tech clients ENI Engineering and PTminder have been recognised in this way,’’ says Owen Scott, Concentrate’s Managing Director.
 

‘’Both of these great Kiwi tech business understand that the smart application of technology to their sales and marketing can make a huge difference to their growth.’’
 

‘’For Concentrate it’s particularly exciting as a small business in a small market to be recognised amongst the 4,600 HubSpot agency partners worldwide,’’ he says, adding that 73,400 companies worldwide use the HubSpot sales and marketing software.

Concentrate were recognised with a Sales Impact award for its work with Christchurch-based engineering firm ENI Engineering, and a Marketing Impact gong for supporting Auckland-based global SaaS business PTminder.
 

For PTminder, a provider of business software to personal training businesses, Concentrate helped them drive considerable growth.
 

“HubSpot’s Solutions Partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. “Concentrate is one such company that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Concentrate and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement.”
 

“Concentrate has helped us scale our business in a more affordable way. We’re a small team with a large, expanding customer base, so we needed an agency that could help us along our marketing journey,’’ says London-based co-founder of PTminder, Callum Cook.
 

“We’ve seen a 25% increase in website traffic, we’ve seen a 10% increase in our growth in our leads over time, and we’ve also seen an increase in conversion rates as our marketing and sales are working closer together.”
 

Read more about the PTminder project.

With ENI Engineering, Concentrate implemented sales and marketing technology that saw the company increasing its sales leads while improving how it processed those opportunities.
 

‘’Our marketing and sales activity has become much more aligned,’’ says ENI’s business development manager Dave Fletcher, ’’we can monitor what works, and what doesn’t, and why.’’
 

Read more about the ENI Engineering project.

