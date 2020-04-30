Concentrate Scoops Double International Marketing Awards
Christchurch, New Zealand. 30 April 2020 – World class
work from Christchurch technology marketing company
Concentrate has been recognised with two Impact
Awards from international software company
HubSpot.
‘’New Zealand tech products are
world class, but our marketing and selling of them hasn’t
always matched up, so we’re delighted Concentrate and our
two Kiwi tech clients ENI Engineering and PTminder have been
recognised in this way,’’ says Owen Scott,
Concentrate’s Managing
Director.
‘’Both of these great Kiwi
tech business understand that the smart application of
technology to their sales and marketing can make a huge
difference to their growth.’’
‘’For Concentrate it’s particularly exciting as a small business in a small market to be recognised amongst the 4,600 HubSpot agency partners worldwide,’’ he says, adding that 73,400 companies worldwide use the HubSpot sales and marketing software.
Concentrate were recognised with a Sales
Impact award for its work with Christchurch-based
engineering firm ENI
Engineering, and a Marketing Impact gong for supporting
Auckland-based global SaaS business PTminder.
For
PTminder, a provider of business software to personal
training businesses, Concentrate helped them drive
considerable growth.
“HubSpot’s
Solutions Partner network is amazing – I love to see these
companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are
successful,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Solutions Partner
Program at HubSpot. “Concentrate is one such company that
has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow
better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate
Concentrate and the other Impact Award winners on this
exciting achievement.”
“Concentrate has
helped us scale our business in a more affordable way.
We’re a small team with a large, expanding customer base,
so we needed an agency that could help us along our
marketing journey,’’ says London-based co-founder of
PTminder, Callum Cook.
“We’ve seen a 25%
increase in website traffic, we’ve seen a 10% increase in
our growth in our leads over time, and we’ve also seen an
increase in conversion rates as our marketing and sales are
working closer together.”
Read more about the PTminder project.
With ENI
Engineering, Concentrate implemented sales and marketing
technology that saw the company increasing its sales leads
while improving how it processed those
opportunities.
‘’Our marketing and sales
activity has become much more aligned,’’ says ENI’s
business development manager Dave Fletcher, ’’we can
monitor what works, and what doesn’t, and
why.’’
Read more about the ENI Engineering project.