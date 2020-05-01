Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top Cidery Premises For Sale As A Core Asset For Commercial Property Investors

Friday, 1 May 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and buildings housing New Zealand’s leading cidery have been placed on the market for sale.


The freehold property at 523 Moutere Highway, in the heart of Nelson’s Redwood Valley horticultural area, is leased by Redwood Cider Company which produces beverages for the country’s largest and broadest portfolio of cider brands.

Redwood Cider Company is a joint-venture established eight years ago between established Nelson-based cider producer Redwood Cellars and majority shareholder DB Breweries, for the production and distribution of cider products in New Zealand and offshore.

The award-winning Redwood Valley cidery premises have been operating since 1947. The dedicated facility on Moutere Highway between Nelson and Motueka, today produces cider for popular consumer brands Monteith’s Crushed Cider, Rekorderlig, Orchard Thieves and Old Mout - which has been produced in the area for more than 70 years and lays claim to having Australasia’s most-awarded range of ciders.


Located with frontages on to Moutere Highway and Redwood Valley Lane, the site is the Redwood Cider Company’s primary base for the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of ciders and fruit wines. The property generates annual net rental income of $138,600 plus GST per annum on a current lease running through to 2022, with two further four-year rights of renewal.

The land and buildings at 523 Moutere Highway are now being marketed for sale by Bayleys Nelson with an asking price of $1,920,000 plus GST, if any. Salesperson Daniel Reed said the premises comprised three buildings with a combined floorspace of some 848 square metres on approximately 1.2 hectares of freehold land.

Mr Reed said the site incorporated fermentation and bottling facilities, warehousing and storage areas - including cold-storage facilities - commercial offices and staff amenities. External structures included significant canopies and paved areas supporting vehicle access to and from the property for loading and distribution.


The site is zoned Rural Industrial under Tasman District Council’s resource management plan. This zoning allows for a range of rural industries as well as telecommunication or radio-communication facilities.

“Land use among surrounding properties is a mix of vineyards, market gardens and lifestyle blocks, in an area which used to be dominated by traditional farm land,” said Mr Reed.

The cidery sourced locally-grown apples and pears, as well as a variety of other fruits including feijoas and berries – much of which was grown within a 50-kilometre radius of the property, he said.

“The Redwood Valley property’s location in a key horticultural area, combined with its use for the production of multiple popular-brand ciders, means it is strategically positioned to benefit from the rapid growth in consumer demand for ciders and fruit wines.”

According to industry analysis in 2018 by business analytics firm IRI, cider was worth $55.5 million to the New Zealand economy, and was growing at a rate of eight per cent a year, said Mr Reed.

“The property’s location on Moutere Highway and two kilometres from Highway 60 also provides convenient access to Nelson city, whose port and airport are both less than 30 minutes away by road.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 