Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Women Financially Harder Hit By Covid-19

Sunday, 10 May 2020, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Sheryl Sutherland

A financial advisor is warning that women will be worse off than men in the new current and post Covid-19 environment.

Sheryl Sutherland, an insurance specialist and financial advisor, says it is an inescapable fact that women are entering the current period of financial uncertainty in a less financially robust state than men, and this is different to other challenging economic times such as a recession.

“In a recession, men are often hit harder than women. They work in industries closely tied to economic cycles such as construction and manufacturing however this time round the shovel ready industries will be first off the rank,” she says.

Ms Sutherland says it is predominantly women who work in retail, travel and hospitality, the hardest hit sectors and there are two main reasons that will exacerbate the situation for women.

“One is the lack of pay parity, and the second is that there are more women in low paid part-time roles or work in what I call ‘ghettos’, where women are paid less purely because historically and currently, their work is considered "women’s work". These include areas like midwifery, nursing, teaching and rest home carers. Additionally, women are caregivers and homemakers, roles that are usually unpaid as well.”

In a report released a week ago, the World Economic Forum, pointed to additional reasons why fallout from Covid will be worse for women.

Sheryl Sutherland says women need to be strong, be ambitious, ask for help, and perhaps most importantly know their worth and back themselves.

“The Harvard Business Review has reported that many people (particularly women) focus on potential jobs for which they are already overqualified. Men apply for a job when they meet only 60% of qualifications but women tend to apply only if they meet at least 100% of them. The statistics consistently show that women don’t back themselves and their skills, and this is hugely problematic when it comes to their financial security.”

A 2019 UK study showed that women scored well below men in the seven areas of financial wellbeing the survey covered, over a quarter said they were struggling to live pay day to pay day before the pandemic, this was the case for only 13% of men. Women are twice as likely to worry about meeting day to day costs (16%) as opposed to 7% of men. 48% of women said they were unprepared for retirement, compared to 25% of men. A third don’t think they will achieve their long-term savings goals, nearly twice as many as their male co-workers.

Sheryl Sutherland says she is encouraging women to back themselves and take control of their finances at what is a very difficult time for many.

“Don’t bury your head in the sand or think things will work themselves out,” she says. “Take control and seek professional advice to help insulate yourself against the far reaching effects of Covid-19.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sheryl Sutherland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 