Business Forum Ready To Help Adapt Apec In 2021

“The times require us all to adapt” said Malcolm Bailey, Chair of the New Zealand International Business Forum (NZIBF), reacting today to the announcement that New Zealand’s chairing of APEC in 2021 would be done on virtual basis.

“We naturally share the disappointment of others that because of the impact of Covid-19 we will not be able to host APEC Economic Leaders, Ministers and senior business people in New Zealand next year. Moving to virtual meetings will allow New Zealand to showcase our country through the use of smart technologies – this in itself is a new digital opportunity.

“APEC has a vital role to play in securing the economic recovery post Covid. The bigger picture is that New Zealand can play a key role in responding to this challenge, especially as over 70 percent of our exports go to APEC economies. It is vital that APEC’s work continues”, said Mr Bailey

NZIBF works closely with the three Members of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), providing policy advice and support.

“We stand ready to help adapt ABAC processes to ensure that the business voice is heard and to work with the Government to deliver a successful hosting year” concluded Mr Bailey.

