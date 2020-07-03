Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Domestic Destinations To Wander This Winter

Friday, 3 July 2020, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Webjet LTD

The perfect destinations to “do something new” revealed

School holidays are here and with international travel off the cards, Webjet reveals the best backyard breaks to enjoy this end of term – and throughout winter. Plus, to make domestic trips even more tempting, Webjet is currently offering New Zealanders $50* off local hotel bookings.

The leading online travel agent’s top winter hotspots will have Kiwis feeding their travel bug without battling visa requirements or needing their passports. Those looking for a cultured city-scape should check out Christchurch, while adventurers could try Rotorua.

To encourage locals to get out and about, Webjet.co.nz has launched its Kiwi Sleepover Sale, which offers $50* off bookings of $400 or more on a range of accommodation. The deal will run until 5 July and is available on all hotel bookings for stays through from now until 30 April 2021.

Winter holidays frequently see New Zealanders take off overseas, with the most popular international destinations being across the ditch in Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney top the list), as well as Singapore, Tokyo and Rome**. As these destinations are restricted for the time being, Webjet’s top locations for 2020 now look much different.

Searches for travel show a sizable 26%*** increase from April to May as restrictions eased and many looked to travel once again, with Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington at the top of the wanderlust list. With international travel still not possible, this winter brings the perfect opportunity to discover destinations closer to home.

Webjet OTA CEO, David Galt says, “Winter is one of the most popular times of year for overseas travel, particularly for those chasing a European summer. It isn’t all bad news though, as this means we can turn our attention to regional communities and local trips. Tourism in New Zealand has taken a hit as a result of COVID-19, so an increased demand in domestic travel comes as a welcome relief.

“It’s encouraging to see Kiwis turning their attention to the incredible experiences in their own backyard.”

Ahead of the winter break, Webjet’s top travel destinations for those looking for a great escape are:

Auckland

The City of Sails is filled with diverse attractions to entertain all this winter, from fine dining opportunities and natural wonders, to outdoor adventures and cultural activities. Days can be spent heading out on numerous day trips to the family-friendly Hobbiton, or gourmet-clouted Waiheke Island to explore and sip world-class wine. Auckland is a destination that delivers the buzz of a city break with a side of R&R.

Christchurch

This South Island city blends the old world with a modern twist. This city-scape offers plenty of choices to soak up dining, drinking, shopping and architectural pursuits. Mix up the break by discovering more of the surrounding Canterbury region and hitting the slopes of Mt Hutt or Porters ski area.

Wellington

Enjoy winter in Wellington, moving between its museums, botanic gardens or animal encounters. There’s lots to do and discover in NZ’s cultural capital. Take a ride on the Wellington Cable Car, check out the sets and props at The Weta Cave and Weta Workshop, or say hello to the furry and feathery residents of the eco-sanctuary at Zealandia.

Rotorua

Those dreaming of dipping a toe into Iceland’s Blue Lagoon can make a local swap by visiting the bubbling, world-renowned thermal pools in Rotorua. Adventurous types can take up fishing, kayaking or even jetboating across Lake Rotorua, while those eager for a slower-paced getaway can book in for treatments at the indulgent day spas.

From now until 5 July, 11.59pm, Webjet.co.nz is offering $50* OFF hotel bookings with its Kiwi Sleepover Sale. Simply enter the coupon code SLEEPOVER50 at checkout to save on bookings over $400. Click here for more information or to take advantage of this offer.

