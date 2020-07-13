Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lack Of DMARC Implementation Puts Government Agencies And Companies At Risk

Monday, 13 July 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: SMX

Research by email security provider SMX has shown that New Zealand businesses and government agencies remain vulnerable to email attacks using spoofed email addresses thanks to the low uptake or incorrect implementation of DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance).

As modern email gateway solutions have tackled the bulk of malicious emails, cyber criminals have become more sophisticated in their approaches, marrying clever facsimiles of genuine emails with domain spoofing so that the email appears to originate from the business or individual it claims to represent. Even users aware of email security issues can be fooled by the appearance of a legitimate sender address, leading the victim to either click on a malicious attachment or respond to the request contained within.

According to CERT NZ, financial losses due to scam and fraud totalled $14.5 million in 2019, with 87% of that being due to email fraud. There was a 25% increase in phishing and credential harvesting incidents compared to 2018. Ransomware attacks, which are typically launched via email, are particularly threatening, with CERT NZ reporting last year that 70% of the ransomware attacks reported to the agency since it was set up led to some form of loss for the victim. Apart from the financial losses, organisations exposed user data and suffered reputational damage as a result.

A key part of the solution to this problem has existed since 2015. DMARC, when properly implemented, filters incoming email and verifies whether an email was sent by the purported sender. The result is that no matter how well constructed the impersonation of a company or individual is, the email filtering program is able to detect and reject the malicious email.

SMX co-founder and email evangelist, Thom Hooker, says that despite the security advantage DMARC offers, uptake of it remains low across both business and government in New Zealand.

“We recently surveyed organisations utilising DMARC across the region. We found that while one third of the top 100 New Zealand companies have some form of DMARC record many of those were either still at the experimental phase or even worse had misconfigured records. Only 8% could be said to have a solid DMARC implementation.”

“The story within government agencies, where a huge amount of personal and business data resides, was worse. We looked at the DNS records of all 372 NZ government agencies. While we found 74 agencies have some form of DMARC record we saw large numbers of misconfigured or invalid records amongst them. Of the 74 agencies with some form of DMARC only 12 are configured to reject email, with another five configured to quarantine emails that breach their policy.”

“Australian Federal agencies are only slightly ahead of New Zealand. Of 187 agencies 103 have some form of DMARC record although only 32 (17%) have a record in enforcement mode (with most set to reject and there aren’t misconfigured records). 71 (37%) have DMARC but are effectively taking no action (including no reporting) while 84 (44%) have no record at all.”

Hooker says this poor DMARC uptake continues to put businesses and individuals at risk of financial or data loss while government agencies run the risk of exposing personal data due to a privacy breach originating from an email scam.

“Given how much personal data is stored digitally with government agencies, each agency has a duty to take all appropriate measures to protect that data. Our research shows that while a small number of government agencies clearly understand the risks and have implemented DMARC, many either do not or have been slow in adopting DMARC.”

“I think part of the problem is that people assume email is insecure and that there isn’t a way they can stop this type of spoofing attack beyond good vigilance and standard email filtering tools. But DMARC fundamentally changes that situation, providing organisations with a technical solution that lets them establish the legitimacy of an email beyond doubt and reject or quarantine accordingly.”

“The other issue is that many of those who have gone down the DMARC path have either failed to implement it fully or have made mistakes in doing so, both of which can lead them to underestimate the value it provides. There clearly is a need for more education in the market.”

Hooker says DMARC should be a de facto part of any organisation’s security approach and its global uptake is vital to helping fight email-based cyber threats.

“Email has been around for 40 years and despite various attempts to replace it, it’s unlikely to go away any time soon. It has become a more sophisticated tool as it’s evolved to meet changing demands and DMARC is one of the most significant evolutions in that history. It’s time more organisations made use of it to protect themselves and their customers.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SMX on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 