Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eastland Group’s Strong Year Supports Regional Resilience In Tairāwhiti

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: Eastland Group

  • Returned a record $12.3 million to shareholder Trust Tairāwhiti
  • $18.5 million in profit
  • $670.4 million total asset value
  • Helped keep the region running through COVID-19

Regional infrastructure, energy and logistics company Eastland Group, which is headquartered in Gisborne, has had another strong year.

They recorded a profit of $18.5 million, which was down on 2019’s record but is still the second highest that Eastland Group has achieved. The return of $12.3 million to sole shareholder Trust Tairāwhiti, meanwhile, was a new record.

And that’s despite the impacts of COVID-19 being felt during the last two months of the financial year.

A joint statement by chief executive Matt Todd and chair Matanuku Mahuika said:

“These results, at a time of such uncertainty, are a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our staff, customers, contractors and the whole community. By keeping essential infrastructure running, and providing another excellent return to Trust Tairāwhiti, Eastland Group is helping to support regional resilience.”

The year in review

Eastland Group’s income for 2020 was a record $111.7 million, with the ports sector contributing 34%, generation 20% and networks 33% of the total.

Although bad weather caused unprecedented shipping delays - then COVID-19 affected the global supply chain - Eastland Port exported 2,890,730 tonnes of cargo. They also set several records. In December, ISO’s first full month managing all wharfside operations, Eastland Port hit a new one day cart-in record. This was followed with a new export record of 322,000 tonnes in a single month.

Te Ahi O Maui geothermal power plant had its first full year of operation. The generation portfolio, which includes Te Ahi O Maui, Geothermal Developments Ltd (GDL) and the Waihi hydro scheme, generated a total of 258 GWh of electricity.

Eastland Network had another steady year. The total energy supplied was 311 GWh and the total energy distributed was 283 GWh, slightly up on 2019. Total connections were 25,732, with 19,679 domestic consumers and 6,053 non-domestic consumers.

The first stage of Gisborne Airport’s new terminal, a project co-funded by the Provincial Growth Fund, Trust Tairāwhiti and Eastland Group, opened late last year.

“It’s an honour to partner with Ngai Tāwhiri on this important regional project,” said Mr Todd. “The feedback from the community has been fantastic and we look forward to opening the full terminal later this year. It will be an important economic enabler as flight and passenger numbers continue to rebound post-COVID-19.”

COVID-19 impacts

Until early February, Eastland Group’s year was tracking largely as planned with all sectors performing solidly. By the end of March, New Zealand was in Alert Level 4 Lockdown.

All of Eastland Group’s three sectors were in whole or part essential businesses and had to be kept operating.

The port was technically open for the small number of kiwifruit and squash ships, but there were no logging ships. The airport was shut and all scheduled flights had stopped.

Eastland Network focused on keeping the power on for the community while they were safely at home in their bubbles. Both Eastland Network and Eastland Generation continued to deliver revenue.

“After the COVID-19 lockdown all our sectors have recovered more strongly than forecast, although no-one can predict what will happen in the medium to long-term,” said Mr Todd.

“This resilience is a direct result of the company’s strategy over many years to achieve industry as well as geographic diversity. Eastland Group’s diversified portfolio has helped us weather the storm and play an active role in underpinning regional recovery.”

People and community

In October, Eastland Group welcomed two new board members: Wendie Harvey and Jon Nichols.

Eastland Group and Trust Tairāwhiti continued to support the Mates of Tairāwhiti workplace suicide prevention programme, which has now been rolled out to dozens of businesses and more than 1,000 employees across the region.

Eastland Group‘s Mind Matters staff programme was recognised at the Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards, where it won the Wellbeing Award.

The company and staff supported a range of community, student and environmental projects and events.

The Port built and opened a new walking track around the base of Titirangi. They also opened the new wharfside storage yard, after giving the community the chance to explore behind the scenes at WharfWheels.

And the Network sponsored the Eastland Network Science and Technology Fair for the second time.

Planning for a sustainable future

Eastland Port continue to develop plans for future-proofing their infrastructure and diversifying the products they service, including exploring the opportunities offered by containerisation.

Eastland Network, Eastland Generation and Eastland Group are investigating all the ways Tairāwhiti might be powered – sustainably - in the future.

Together with the Trust, Eastland Group joined the Climate Leaders Coalition and are working to measure and reduce their emissions.

A beneficial model

Trust Tairāwhiti Chairperson Dr Paul Reynolds congratulated everyone at Eastland Group for another successful year, and for their contribution towards the region’s response to COVID-19.

“The past few months have been completely unlike anything anyone has experienced before. It’s a credit to the team at Eastland Group that they have continued to operate key regional infrastructure, safely and efficiently, during these difficult times.

“With a distribution of $12.3 million to Trust Tairāwhiti, they are also playing a crucial role in enabling the Trust to support and invest in regional wellbeing and recovery.

“When faced with a challenge like COVID-19, it reinforces more than ever that this model is one that delivers meaningful benefits to the people of te Tairāwhiti."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eastland Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:


XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 