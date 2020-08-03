Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Latest Craze To Hit Kiwi Kids’ Lunchboxes Lands In Supermarkets

Monday, 3 August 2020, 11:21 am
Press Release: Tasti

3 August 2020 - In its latest feat of innovation, Kiwi owned and operated snacking company, Tasti, has launched New Zealand’s first ever fruit and vege wholefood ball - combining the real taste of fruit, paired with the goodness of vegetables.

The gluten-free, vegan friendly creation has also just been selected as a finalist for the Product of the Year award by FMCG.

Unlike other snacking balls, Tasti’s Fruit and Vege Wholefood Balls consist of an apple puree base rather than dates, and are complemented by fruit, seeds, and freeze-dried vegetables. Each flavour combination is vegan-friendly and has only five ingredients with no preservatives or added sugars.

Josette Prince, Managing Director of Tasti, says “The new Fruit and Vege Wholefood Balls highlight our commitment to innovation and providing consumers with healthier snacking options. This range is a world-first, made with New Zealand apples and a combination of five natural ingredients, with no added sugar, colour, or preservatives.

“We’ve seen huge growth in the wholefood ball market since launching in New Zealand and our product development team are dedicated to ensuring products continue to be innovative and exciting for Kiwi consumers.”

The new wholefood ball range comes in three unique flavours:

  • Strawberry and beetroot
  • Mango and carrot
  • Banana and spinach.

The formulation is gluten-free, providing a delicious snacking option for those with intolerances, as well as making it a school lunchbox-friendly snack.

The Fruit and Vege Wholefood Balls are a milestone product for Tasti, as it was the first new product to be produced in the company’s new gluten-free facility in Te Atatu, Auckland, signalling Tasti’s commitment to continue innovating as customer needs grow and change.

“We’re always looking at new products to offer our customers and the opening of our new gluten-free factory means that we can now explore further innovations for those with a gluten-intolerance.

“As our customers’ needs adapt and grow, we need to be able to evolve with this and the new facility enables us to do just that. The new wholefood balls are just the start of a new chapter at Tasti, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Fruit & Vege is Tasti’s fourth range under Health Balls, following: Smooshed, Smooshed Protein and Nut Butter Balls.

The new Fruit and Vege Wholefood Balls, which is available at all major supermarkets nationwide, come in two sizes:

60g resealable pouch (RRP $2.29) great for snacking on the go

180g Pottle (RRP $5.99) ideal for home or work and for decanting into kids’ lunchboxes.

