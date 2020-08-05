Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Resilient Ravensdown Responds With Strong $69m Profit - Returning $68 Million To Farming

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Ravensdown

After ensuring essential food-creating nutrients kept flowing during the pandemic, Ravensdown has recorded a profit from continuing operations and before tax, rebate and an earlier issue of bonus shares of $69 million (2019: $52m).

Returning a total of $68 million to its eligible farmer shareholders, the co-operative is confident in its financial strength and cautiously optimistic in the face of uncertainty around Covid-19 and emerging government policy.

“The resilience demonstrated was no accident, but deliberately built over five years of steadfast focus on fundamentals and performance. It meant that we could respond when shareholders needed us most and when New Zealand needed the agsector most,” said CEO Greg Campbell.

In addition to a previous non-cash bonus share distribution in March worth $40 million including imputation credits and a further rebate of $25 per tonne of fertiliser purchased in 2019-20, Ravensdown was able to increase spending on its physical infrastructure to $28 million and repeat its 2018-19 spend on R&D ($5 million). Reduced inventory and strong cashflows throughout lockdown meant that Ravensdown finished the financial year with no net debt, money in the bank and operating cashflow of $143m.

With nutrient supply deemed an essential service during Covid-19 lockdown and farmers attempting to catch up after a severe drought, the year ended strongly. Greg puts the strong result down to resolute support from shareholders, a dependable supply chain, a proactive approach to cost reduction and an outstanding effort from all staff.

“The food creators of Aotearoa deserve all New Zealanders’ thanks. Even though Ravensdown is performing consistently, the co-operative must remain prudent in order to help the farmers of the future,” added Greg.

“We’ve got to keep scrutinising our costs, focus on maintaining product availability, upgrading our network of physical assets and keeping prices competitive. Just as farmers are budgeting with caution, we are seeing substantial uncertainty ahead as recession bites, commodity prices remain volatile and a Covid resurgence threatens.” For example, the number of full-time employees remained stable and, in 2020-21, there is also a hold on any additional headcount.

“Such a consistent performance across five years has real value in a world that has seen such dramatic changes of fortune,” said Ravensdown’s Chair John Henderson. “The value of the company has risen over the past years thanks to prudent management and the building of reserves. In March, an additional and totally separate bonus share issue was made to shareholders who have purchased over the prior three years. This rewards shareholder loyalty and puts some of the accumulated value in their hands.”

Adoption of the HawkEye mapping tool that can help with nutrient decision making and demonstrating compliance leapt up by 23%. The co-operative believes the ability to capture fertiliser proof of placement data will be increasingly important and thanks to the past and ongoing investment in this technology, shareholders can be ready for this requirement. Cross-sector collaboration continued with TracMap on groundspreading technology and with Fonterra, LIC and others on operational and environmental management.

Hours of environmental consultancy delivered to farmers increased by 29% - another trend expected to increase as government regulation starts to mandate Farm Environment Plans. While precision aerial spreading is still in its infancy, the technology was applied to 152,765 hectares of land: an increase of 40% on last year.

“Our role is to assist shareholders to adjust to changing regulations at central and regional government level with solutions that adapt to these signals while protecting production,” said Greg. “Smarter farming is about optimising productive food-creation systems and their environmental impacts. Our certified teams have been out there recommending good management practices and the focus is always on the ‘Four Rs:’ right place, right time, right amount, right product. In conjunction, products like Serpentine Super can help reduce risk of phosphate run off. Coated urea like N-Protect, which saw a record year, helps cut farmers’ greenhouse gas emissions.”

In terms of its own footprint, Ravensdown’s own core emissions reduced by 5.3% and is on course for its target is a 15% reduction by 2030.

After a drought-enforced break from fertiliser application, farmers ‘caught up’ as they focused on generating enough feed in the autumn for the immediate needs of their livestock and to try and prepare for spring recovery. “The manufacturing, stores and spreading teams pulled out all the stops and did a magnificent job operating throughout the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Greg.

“Covid-19 reminded everyone how essential food needs essential fertiliser,” concluded John Henderson. “Ravensdown’s role as the farm nutrient and environmental experts has never been more relevant. There’s a lot of pride in Ravensdown’s contribution to New Zealand’s recovery and I’d like to thank all the team for their massive effort under challenging circumstances.”

The year at a glance 2019-20: numbers for 2018-19 in brackets

  • Profit from continuing operations before tax, bonus share issue and rebate: $69 million ($52 million).
  • Operating cashflow: $143 million ($31 million). Equity ratios: 77% (74%) before rebate and 74% after rebate (70%).
  • Rebate of $25 per tonne to be paid in cash by the end of August for fully paid-up shareholders.
  • Revenue: $750 million (2018: $749 million).
  • $28 million ($27 million) invested in infrastructure including stormwater improvements, conveyors, roofing and laboratories.
  • $5 million invested in new technology ($6 million) and $5 million ($5 million) supporting R&D.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ravensdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 