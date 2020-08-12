Kodum Is Helping New Zealand Businesses Implement Remote Working

Working from home is no longer seen as a perk under the new norm, but more as an imperative.

Kodum is helping New Zealand businesses implement remote working, with a suite of enhanced services from Cisco, a world leader in IT, networking and cyber security.

“It’s our priority to enable people to work from anywhere, anytime and on any device, so they can stay connected with their teams and continue to do business,” says Michael Clegg, Consultant at Kodum.

Cisco Webex is an integral part of this offering, with a range of innovative web and video conferencing solutions.

Via partners such as Kodum, Cisco are enabling end users and organisations to transition to a highly secure, industry leading platform while others remain plagued by security concerns, call quality or shortfalls in functionality.

A number of organisations are asking Kodum how their existing unified systems, including video and telephone conferencing fit in. “It’s time to think beyond the platform and look deeper at its value in a wider collaboration ecosystem,” Michael says.

Kodum actively monitors global traffic trends and provides clients with timely updates and practical advice on remote working.

