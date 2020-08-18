New LINZ Basemaps Showcases Aerial Imagery of New Zealand

The LINZ Basemaps interface

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) recently launched LINZ Basemaps - a digital mapping background that provides context on which additional layers of information can be overlaid.

LINZ’s acting Chief Executive Kathy Mansell says the development of LINZ Basemaps is one of the ways LINZ is making data more accessible.

“LINZ Basemaps can be enjoyed by anyone interested in exploring New Zealand in exquisite detail – from teachers and schoolchildren to app developers or those planning holidays in our beautiful country,” says Ms Mansell.

“Its full potential is unlocked in the hands of geospatial information specialists and web developers who can add more data about our country over the basemap to create a story or message, or make decisions,” Ms Mansell says.

LINZ Basemaps are powered by data from the LINZ Data Service and other authoritative open data sources, providing a basemap that is free to use under an open licence.

The Aerial Imagery basemap is the first basemap to be released. Combining the latest high-resolution aerial imagery down to 5cm in some urban areas and 10m satellite imagery, it provides full coverage of mainland New Zealand, Chathams and other offshore islands.





Lyttelton Harbour / Whakaraupō, Canterbury. Source: LINZ Basemaps

Jonathan Ball, LINZ’s Open Data & Reuse Manager, says LINZ Basemaps has been developed incorporating research and feedback from LINZ data customers over many years.

“We designed LINZ Basemaps to meet the needs of as many customers as possible by delivering it via a range of APIs and projections including New Zealand’s own NZTM2000,” says Mr Ball.

“We are committed to improving the design and features over time based on customer feedback and are currently planning a topographical map product to bring another level of functionality to LINZ Basemaps,” Mr Ball says.

Groundtruth, a New Zealand company using science, technology and community engagement to enhance management of ecosystems and productive landscapes, is already seeing the benefits of using LINZ Basemaps.

The new Aerial Imagery basemap is a fantastic local resource with crisp high-resolution satellite images and smoothly cut coastlines, says Groundtruth web developer Scott Whittaker.

“It is hands down the best free New Zealand aerial basemap and is an easy first choice for all our maps going forward,” says Mr Whittaker.

Experience the Aerial Basemap at https://basemaps.linz.govt.nz/





