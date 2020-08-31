Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading UK Digital Identity Entrepreneur Invests In JNCTN

Monday, 31 August 2020, 2:53 pm
Press Release: JNCTN

New Zealand-based credential management specialists, JNCTN, has attracted investment from UK-based, Robin Tombs, the co-founder and CEO of Yoti Ltd.

Mr Tombs is personally investing in JNCTN to help drive its ongoing development and growth in the global market. His investment takes Yoti’s recently announced strategic partnership with JNCTN another step forward.

The JNCTN Yoti partnership established an international leadership position in the digital identity and credential management sector. It created a single integrated solution that provides a digital credential wallet for businesses and individuals alike. It allows the safe and secure issuing, storing, sharing and revoking of credentials, which are matched to a verified personal ID so an individual can prove their identity and qualifications are genuine.

Mr Tombs previously co-founded Gamesys, which grew into a business with annual revenues in excess of £200m, 950 staff and offices in eight countries. In 2014 he went on to launch Yoti, with co-founders Noel Hayden and Duncan Francis, with the goal of building a global, consumer facing digital identity platform.

Wayne Stemp, Founder of JNCTN, says attracting an international digital specialist such as Robin Tombs is a massive boost to the business and a great endorsement of its potential.

“Having someone like Robin actively involved in the business and assisting its international growth is crucial to JNCTN’s ongoing success. We are delighted that he believes our team and technology solutions are world-class.

“JNCTN is at the forefront of a very fast-growing sector. The January 2019 McKinsey report on Digital Identification noted nearly one billion people globally lack a legally recognised form of identification reinforcing that this integrated solution is well overdue.

“It was one of the core reasons we partnered with Yoti as we see the partnership helping to eliminate the risks associated with increased fake identities and allowing businesses to be able to instantly identify and verify staff credentials. This will also give individuals the security needed to protect their identity and credentials from theft.”

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) recently announced it will develop a Digital Identity Trust Framework, following the findings from research commissioned about the ways people approach digital identity.

“The recent 2020 Trust and Identity research commissioned by Digital Identity NZ demonstrates how this issue is front and centre for New Zealanders – 90% found it difficult or were unsure how to protect their personal information and identity data.

“Robin’s heightened involvement in JNCTN as an investor means we are able to pursue our growth plans even faster,” says Mr Stemp.

JNTCN is one of Microsoft’s fast-track companies.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JNCTN on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 