Leading UK Digital Identity Entrepreneur Invests In JNCTN

New Zealand-based credential management specialists, JNCTN, has attracted investment from UK-based, Robin Tombs, the co-founder and CEO of Yoti Ltd.

Mr Tombs is personally investing in JNCTN to help drive its ongoing development and growth in the global market. His investment takes Yoti’s recently announced strategic partnership with JNCTN another step forward.

The JNCTN Yoti partnership established an international leadership position in the digital identity and credential management sector. It created a single integrated solution that provides a digital credential wallet for businesses and individuals alike. It allows the safe and secure issuing, storing, sharing and revoking of credentials, which are matched to a verified personal ID so an individual can prove their identity and qualifications are genuine.

Mr Tombs previously co-founded Gamesys, which grew into a business with annual revenues in excess of £200m, 950 staff and offices in eight countries. In 2014 he went on to launch Yoti, with co-founders Noel Hayden and Duncan Francis, with the goal of building a global, consumer facing digital identity platform.

Wayne Stemp, Founder of JNCTN, says attracting an international digital specialist such as Robin Tombs is a massive boost to the business and a great endorsement of its potential.

“Having someone like Robin actively involved in the business and assisting its international growth is crucial to JNCTN’s ongoing success. We are delighted that he believes our team and technology solutions are world-class.

“JNCTN is at the forefront of a very fast-growing sector. The January 2019 McKinsey report on Digital Identification noted nearly one billion people globally lack a legally recognised form of identification reinforcing that this integrated solution is well overdue.

“It was one of the core reasons we partnered with Yoti as we see the partnership helping to eliminate the risks associated with increased fake identities and allowing businesses to be able to instantly identify and verify staff credentials. This will also give individuals the security needed to protect their identity and credentials from theft.”

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) recently announced it will develop a Digital Identity Trust Framework, following the findings from research commissioned about the ways people approach digital identity.

“The recent 2020 Trust and Identity research commissioned by Digital Identity NZ demonstrates how this issue is front and centre for New Zealanders – 90% found it difficult or were unsure how to protect their personal information and identity data.

“Robin’s heightened involvement in JNCTN as an investor means we are able to pursue our growth plans even faster,” says Mr Stemp.

JNTCN is one of Microsoft’s fast-track companies.

© Scoop Media

