Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RDOS Attack On The NZX And Other High-profile New Zealand Sites

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Darkscope

Over the past week the DDoS attacks on the NZX and other New Zealand

businesses have been the focus of our news stories. Many media organizations

have sought the opinions of “experts”, often from universities, who have provided

lots of speculation but very little information. As cybersecurity specialists

Darkscope is providing information that might help the media and the New

Zealand public better understand this situation.

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks fell in volume year on year from 2016

to 2018 by jumped 84% in Q1 2019[1]. The new attacks lasted longer - typically more

than an hour - as they are more complex and include new attack vectors (see

below) which defeat the existing defensive systems typically deployed to reroute

and stop them. These attacks come with a ransom demand before being

deployed, hence RDoS (Ransom Denial of Service) attacks.

In 2019 the attacks targeted financial service organizations, payment,

entertainment and retail sectors around the world, including South America,

Africa, Northern Europe and parts of Asia. They are credited to the Russian cyber

espionage group “Fancy Bear”[2] who demanded a bitcoin ransom prior to the

attack being launched. This is their message:

“We are the Fancy Bear and we have chosen [Victim] as target for our next DDoS

attack. Please perform a google search for ‘Fancy Bear’ to have a look at some of

our previous work.” In the note, the attackers present a deadline after which a

major DDoS attack will occur if no payment is made. The ransom increases daily.

On sending their threat and as proof of their intentions and capabilities, the

attackers initiate a small half-hour attack ranging from 40 to 60 Gbps, on a

specifically chosen IP address belonging to the victim’s network.

One main difference with these attacks is that they are not aimed at the

organization’s homepage, but target areas in the corporate IT infrastructure which are often inadequately protected. These include original IP addresses and internal

servers. Because of this targeting, companies can be defenceless against the

attacks even if they have implemented DDoS protection, as we have seen with

NZX.

The attackers are using at least eight vectors to launch DDoS attacks and amplify

the disruption, including two relatively new ones, Web Service Dynamic Discovery

(WSD) and Apple’s Remote Management Service (ARMS). WSD as a DDOS attack

vector has only been known about since the beginning of 2019. General

awareness of its effect was not understood until Q3 2019 when details emerged

that the attackers had employed this new attack vector into their toolkit. When implemented these two vectors can amplify the intensity of the attack up to 35

times.

Other vectors include Simple Service Discovery Protocol (SSDP), Network Time

Protocol (NTP), Domain Name System (DNS), Lightweight Directory Access

Protocol (CLDAP), SYN and Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP).

When all eight vectors are deployed together, the attack is very difficult to stop

even with the best defensive systems, as we have seen with the attacks on the

NZX.

It is unclear whether the attacks on the NZX, Stuff and Radio NZ sites are from

Fancy Bear. In fact, it is unlikely as these attacks do not match Fancy Bear’s

typical behaviour. To date, the attacked organisations and the GCSB are silent on whether ransoms have been demanded or paid.

Darkscope’s experience through daily monitoring millions of internet sites and

dark web activity is that these types of attack are often geographically clustered.

We see similar attacks occurring and recurring in one country before moving to

the next. What is clear is that this new form of attack is being targeted at New

Zealand organisations and we should expect this to continue for some time to

come.

[1] Kaspersky Labs report: “DDoS Attacks in Q1 2019” https://securelist.com/ddos-report-q1-2019/90792/

[2] Fancy Bear is also known as APT28 by Mandiant; Pawn Storm, Sofacy Group by Kaspersky; Sednit, Tsar Team by FireEye; and STRONTIUM (by Microsoft is a Russian cyber espionage group.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Darkscope on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 