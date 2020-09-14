Reo With RUN

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 14 September 2020, 8:04 am
Press Release: RUN ad agency

For Māori-owned, independent creative agency RUN, te reo Māori (the Māori language) is something they’re working on every day. So to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) this year they’re honouring the language by doing something true to it’s origin - being an oral, not written language.

RUN are releasing a series of te reo vignettes, created to tautoko the language, drawing upon its roots as an oral language, with a cool visual twist to capture viewers’ attention. The vignettes are focused in on a pair of floating lips delivering kupu and kīwaha to the audience while explaining them in te reo Pākeha (English).

In previous, years RUN have renamed their agency ‘Oma’ during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, and also created Māori language posters to celebrate their whakapapa. The agency is positioned in the industry as a specialist agency across Māori and Pasifika kaupapa, with a unique indigenous lens. Many of their clients are Māori and Pasifika organisations, or businesses wanting to reach that audience.

RUN’s Kaiwhakahaere Matua, Raymond Otene McKay, is Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu and Waikato. He says, “we bring a real authenticity to all the work we produce, aligning with taha Māori processes and true to the Te Ao Māori values of our agency.”

Released across the week via the RUN agency social media channels, the six videos are true to the RUN aesthetic — using bright colours and positive messages to celebrate te reo Māori.

