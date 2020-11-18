Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JAFL Partners Notes Big Moves In Class Actions In New Zealand – Crowd Offer Closes Friday 20th At 5pm

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 9:22 am
Press Release: JAFL Partners

The Supreme Court upheld Houghton’s Feltex Claim in 2018 and clarified those findings in December 2019.

The Supreme Court made a clear cut ruling that pre-IPO sales in 2004 were bad and in that context the revenue projections given to the market were unrealistic.

The 3,639 Feltex Claimants have appealed the in-Lockdown May 2020 strike out of their claims to the Court of Appeal in CA322/20.

They are now meeting the High Court’s unless orders as detailed in an Appendix 1 filed last Friday at the Court of Appeal.

They want to have their $200m of Feltex claims quantified at a Stage Two High Court hearing next year. Earlier this year Justice Dobson gave them just seven weeks in lockdown to put up $1.65m of security for costs. He preferred the interests of the Feltex Directors saying they faced bankruptcy for making a mistake. In fact, they have $90m of adequate AIG/Chubb IPO & D&O insurance and Credit Suisse is also liable.

Yesterday’s Supreme Court news allowing Opt out is another break through in the NZ class action space, please refer

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/better-business/123425531/supreme-court-ruling-against-southern-response-could-cost-millions

JAFL Partners Crowdfunding Offer at https://ccfl.co.nz/offerInfo/12 to fund Stage Two of the Feltex Claim has this week reached $518,600 which is 104% of the minimum for allotment.

  • The Offer will close this Friday 20th November and then be alloted. A pdf copy of the Offer is attached .
  • The final steps taken to achieve this and to now comply with Unless Orders 92a and 92b made on May 22, 2020 during lockdown are described in the attached Appendix 1, as filed in the Court of Appeal last Friday.
  • A $150,000 investment in the Offer has been arranged by JAFL and Sir Paul Collins’ Active Equity Holdings Limited through its shareholder Jarden Custodians Limited.

Many Feltex Claimants and supporters have been waiting until the Offer reached this point to join in the investment. There are only 2 days left until the Offer closes. The project’s target timeline for success is 18 months to 2 years from now.

The investment is not risk free; however many of the risks faced as at 1 May 2020 have now been successfully addressed. Houghton’s team expects the Stage Two trial will take place mid 2021 once a Covid19 vaccine allows quarantine free travel to NZ by our expert witness https://houstonkemp.com/people/greg-houston/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JAFL Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 