Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lancom Technology Announces Brand Refresh

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 8:54 am
Press Release: Lancom Technology

Lancom Technology, a software and technology provider serving Australia and New Zealand, announced today a refresh of its core brand elements reflecting the growth and evolution of Lancom Technology as a leading provider of technology products and services.

The new bold and vibrant logo in black and Lancom green is an evolution of the previous cloud-based icon. With a robust design system, the new brand elements are a visual representation of a business that is modern and progressive whilst still being simple and easy to work with.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Chief Executive of Lancom Technology, said: “As a business working with modern, innovative technology solutions, we need a brand that clearly and confidently communicates our approach to solving complex problems in a way that is easy to understand. We’ve grown a lot in the past 12 months and it’s important our brand evolves too. I’m really proud of the direction we’re moving in as a business and think we now have a brand that can support our continued focus on growth.”

As-well-as refreshing the brand’s core elements, Lancom Technology has replaced its website and enhanced its positioning by sharpening the focus on its core services and by talking about how it makes and exports its own SaaS products.

Kirimetiyawa comments: “We see our core strengths as being software development, application modernisation, cloud computing, managed services, data, insight and workflows. At the same time, a lot of people don’t realise that at our core we are software developers and innovators. We have a suite of SaaS products that we export around the world and we take pride in the fact that nowadays, even our industry competitors rely on the platforms we have created.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lancom Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 