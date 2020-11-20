Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone Opens Flagship Store In Auckland CBD

Friday, 20 November 2020, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone New Zealand has this week opened a brand new retail store in the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau, in Auckland city’s Britomart precinct. Located on Custom Street East, the new flagship store for the digital services company is equipped with the latest devices and a team of local advisors ready to greet customers.

Vodafone’s Chief Consumer Officer Carolyn Luey says although this year has seen a lot of people turn to online services and solutions, Vodafone still sees an important role for retail stores.

“Humans still appreciate face-to-face connection, especially when it comes to buying a new smartphone or switching phone plans. We want to see how the handset feels in our hands, and talk to a trusted advisor about how it works,” she says.

“The location also means the store can showcase the power of the latest technology on Aotearoa’s largest 5G mobile network, demonstrating its benefits of faster speeds and lower latency to those considering purchasing the latest iPhone or 5G-capable Samsung devices.

“While we’ve seen increased online traffic to our popular Local Virtual Store this year, bringing that local retail feel to an online transaction, having great physical stores is still very important. With workers returning to the city centre, fantastic destinations such as the new Commercial Bay complex drawing Aucklanders in, and the City Rail Link on the horizon, we look forward to serving the thousands of people who visit the inner city each day in our new Vodafone store.”

For more information including opening hours see www.vodafone.co.nz/help/store-locations or visit the team in the new Vodafone store at 8 Customs Street East, Auckland CBD.

