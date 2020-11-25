Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Best Foods' Leftover Lunch Truck Is On Tour To Highlight The Nations Food Waste

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Best Foods

Auckland, December 2020 – A brand new food truck is on the streets offering Kiwis a range of delicious meals with a twist; they’re made of ingredients that would otherwise be destined for the bin.

With the average Kiwi family throwing away three shopping trolleys worth of food each year, Best Foods is launching The Leftover Lunch Truck to challenge the nation to change the way they view food waste with its three-day food truck tour.

Launching on 3 December, the truck will tour Auckland and Hamilton to showcase that ‘leftovers and forgotten’ food can easily be transformed into something delicious. The Leftover Lunch Truck will use New Zealand’s 10 most discarded ingredients such as potatoes, bread, veggies and chicken which will be whipped up into four delicious (and free) sample meals for passers-by to trial.

New Zealand’s favourite mayonnaise brand wants to inspire Kiwis to get creative with their leftovers, rather than throwing them into the bin.

“We want to make reducing food waste fun and easy for the everyday person. The Leftover Lunch Truck is showing people how to use leftovers more effectively and how versatile our most discarded ingredients actually are,” says Matt Rigby, Head of Unilever New Zealand.

“We’re here to help people enjoy good food, without worry or waste. Simple treatments and the addition of a little bit of mayo to these dishes is an easy and affordable way to bring them to life.”

Sarah Pritchett, Love Food Hate Waste, says most New Zealanders are unaware of how much food they waste. “Most people think food waste only occurs through supermarkets, restaurants and the hospitality sector. However, Kiwi households waste more than all of these combined. The Leftover Lunch Truck is a fantastic way to demonstrate how to make the most of your leftover meals and ingredients with simple and creative recipes such as a pumpkin and potato salad or a stir fry.”

“It’s great to see the issue of food waste in New Zealand being embraced and highlighted by brands.”

The most common cause of food waste is over-purchasing, over-cooking and simply not eating leftovers. This is often due to a lack of inspiration and skills resulting in $1.17 billion worth of food wasted per year. The Leftover Lunch Truck is combatting the lack of kitchen creativity by offering top tips and tricks and a range of easy and inspirational recipes. Visitors will be able to talk to waste ambassadors and taste test the best dishes for using leftovers with the ability to take recipe cards home to trial in their own kitchen.

For further inspiration, Best Foods has teamed up with five recipe masterminds from across Aotearoa to develop their own recipes with the top most wasted ingredients in mind. Keep an eye out on the Best Foods Facebook, Instagram and website to discover these delectable and easy bites.

You can visit the Leftover Lunch Truck at the below three locations:

  • Thursday, 3 December: Britomart, Auckland: 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM
  • Friday, 4 December: Lynmall, Auckland: 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM
  • Saturday, 5 December: The Base, Hamilton: 10.00 AM – 3.00 PM

www.bestfoods.co.nz

#BestFoodsNZ #LeftoverLunchTruck #realtastelesswaste

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Best Foods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 