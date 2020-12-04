Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supporting Access To Justice Imperative In Proposed Regulation

Friday, 4 December 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: LPF Group

LPF Group, New Zealand’s largest litigation funder welcomes the consultation paper released today by Te Aka Matua o te Ture | the Law Commission which will assist in the development of a proposed regulatory framework for litigation funding and class actions.

Phil Newland, director of LPF Group said the consultation document is a positive step towards ensuring ordinary New Zealanders who have suffered significant financial loss as a result of wrongdoing can have their day in court, but cautions against regulation that throws the baby out with the bathwater.

“Access to justice is a fundamental right in our society and we have a unique opportunity to create a regulatory environment that provides certainty and makes accessing the court system easier, more efficient and treats both plaintiffs and defendants equally.

“Ordinary kiwis are often left feeling helpless when they have lost money as a result of wrongdoing - typically caused by well-resourced parties. A key barrier for people in accessing justice to seek compensation for financial losses suffered is the time and cost involved. Litigation funding helps overcome these challenges, yet the current system makes it extremely difficult for people who use litigation funding, instead favouring the defendants whose actions have caused the loss,” said Mr Newland.

“In the cases we fund, the defendants are typically funded through their insurance companies, yet they are not required to disclose this information or face the same level of uncertainty and legal challenges that the plaintiffs do. There is no logic why the rules for people using litigation funding shouldn’t also be applied to defendants who have insurance companies funding their defence.

“In addition to increased certainty and transparency, we are supportive of regulation around funders’ capital requirements and the need to have a local presence to demonstrate commitment to the New Zealand public. Regulation of this sort will address any valid concerns that litigation funding could be used by unscrupulous parties to frustrate access to justice or speculation through the bringing of unmeritorious claims by parties with nothing to lose.”

“Any regulation needs to be fit for purpose and we look forward to working with Te Aka Matua o te Ture | the Law Commission to implement a system that supports the fundamental right to access justice,” said Mr Newland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LPF Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 