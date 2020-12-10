Innovative App Allowing Users To Breaks Leases And Loans Globally

An innovative new app, Break Your Lease, created by a young Kiwi entrepreneur, is helping people break a range of loans and leases globally by finding suitable replacements to take over the contract instantly from a Social Platform with a database of users hundreds of thousands strong.

Since launching in Australia in March this year, and globally the following month, Break Your Lease has been downloaded by over 700,000 people worldwide.

When first launched the app allowed users to leave residential and commercial leases and gym memberships, however due its rapid uptake it has now expanded to allow users to exit a range of loans as well including cars, motorbikes, jet skis and boats.

Richard Saville, the 29-year-old app creator, said Covid-19 and the financial strain it placed on millions led to growing interest in the app with people now reassessing their living arrangements and the leases and loans they could once afford.

“The app is the first of its kind globally and it has come at the perfect time,” said Mr Saville.

“By allowing users to leave a lease and pass on a loan, finding a suitable replacement instantly, Break Your Lease offers people the opportunity to avoid the costly process of breaking a lease or forfeiting on a loan payment.

“The app benefits those looking to leaving a lease or loan, those seeking to enter one quickly, and lenders and landlords who won’t need to contend with broken contracts yet still do screening of the new potential leasee.”

Downloading the Break Your Lease App and Listing your lease is currently a free service as Mr Saville said in these times people need the most assistance we can provide.

Mr Saville said he expects demand for the app’s services will continue to grow across Australia as current government stimulus packages, including Job Keeper, which have been supporting thousands of people come to an end.

“While Covid-19 has certainly contributed to the high demand for the app’s services, as people will always be looking to leave loans for a range of reasons I expect interest in the app will remain high well after the effects of Covid-19 are less prominent,” said Mr Saville.

In the first month that Break Your Lease was available on the App Store in Australia it was downloaded close to 300,000 times.

After launching in international markets including NZ, UK, US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany, Break Your Lease was downloaded an additional 300,000 in just two hours.

Momentum for the app grew further following the celebrity endorsement of worldwide music producer, and friend of Richard Saville, Pop Star Sean Paul who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 16 million on Facebook.

Coinciding with the app’s expansion, allowing users to leave a range of loans, Break Your Lease has also become available on the Apple Mac Store which is the first International Real Estate App on Mac store.

Due to the originality of the concept Mr Saville have secured a world-wide patent for the app.

Check out Break Your Lease many talented Ambassadors and more about Mr Saville on Instagram @breakyourlease or @reekko

Downloadable apple store, google play and MacBook shop.

