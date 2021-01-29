Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A New Landscape Favouring M&A Activity In 2021

Friday, 29 January 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Following a roller coaster year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2020, New Zealand’s comparative success with its COVID-19 response is likely to favour acquisition activity in New Zealand in the year ahead. That is the prediction from MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ leading Corporate team in its latest M&A Forecast (link) released today.

The idea of "New Zealand as a haven" for international investors is one of a number of interesting trends pointing to a strong year ahead for M&A activity, with Silvana Schenone, Partner and Head of the firm’s Corporate division believing that the firm will be busy throughout the year.

"After an initial COVID-19 shock in March 2020, when New Zealand was first put into lockdown and almost every deal was put on hold or abandoned, we saw deal volumes build throughout the remainder of 2020, with a very busy period in the run-up to Christmas. All indications point to these comparatively high deal volumes continuing for the rest of this year," says Silvana Schenone.

The firm expects to see activity from both corporates and private equity firms, with the Corporate Partner and private equity expert, Neil Millar commenting:

"Our domestic private equity clients are seeing the fruits of their largely conservative investment approach, with the majority of their investments weathering the storm in pretty good shape. These funds are cashed up and bullish, well aware that COVID-19 has likely created new bolt-on opportunities that perhaps did not exist 12 months ago," says Neil Millar.

"International corporates and private equity funds are very interested in New Zealand assets and are diverting resources to deals on our shores in favour of deals in their own back yards."

The firm’s internationally recognised Corporate team makes the following predictions:

Continued belief that New Zealand is a ‘safe haven’ driving inbound investment throughout 2021.

The influx of returning, cashed-up New Zealanders driving a mini boom in small business sales as they look for longer term homes for their money and energy.

Increased interest in New Zealand, being matched by an increased supply of good quality assets. Many businesses that were pulled from the market during lockdown have traded well in the second half of 2020 and will likely come back to market. This will supplement those that were always targeting an exit in 2021.

With emergency fundraisings now largely completed and the appetite for raising funds diminishing, many investment bankers will return to business-as-usual and re-focus on their M&A pipeline.

The economic reality for many New Zealand businesses will start to bite in 2021, and as a result more distressed acquisitions will occur in the second half of the year.

While debt providers may be more selective about the deals they will fund, there is plenty of money to lend (at good rates). Increased availability of non-bank lending will add to the competition and help facilitate more deals.

International corporates will trim and divest non-core New Zealand assets, to build cash and shore up their position in key jurisdictions.

Domestic and overseas private equity is bullish and cashed up, with acquisition and divestment activity expected from them in 2021 - noting that 74 New Zealand businesses have been held by private equity for 3 years or more and so on normal investment cycles, a slew of exits will need to happen in the next few years.

Not all conditions will be conducive to M&A in 2021 with an increased focus on due diligence expected - adding cost and slowing deals. It’s likely to be a big year for IPOs which will drive those assets away from M&A exit strategies.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ in-depth report on New Zealand’s M&A activity is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MinterEllisonRuddWatts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 