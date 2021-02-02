Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Manaaki And MSD Announce Digital Doers Academy

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Manaaki

The team behind business support forum Manaaki.io has today announced The Digital Doers Academy to help job seekers in Aotearoa build their digital capability.

The Digital Doers Academy pilot programme, funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), aims to offset the negative impact of COVID19 by training participants to become digital and social media advisors – who can then support themselves and the business community as independent contractors or employees.

Manaaki.io Co-founder Pat Macfie (Ngāti Māhanga-Hourua, Ngāi Te Rangi), said his team created Digital Doers in response to the nationwide cry for digital help from businesses following the COVID19 lockdown.

“In 2021 every business needs a digital doer. This programme is a way for people who may have been displaced from work, to go from job seeker to making a real impact in helping Kiwi businesses – in a few short months.”

“So long as you have the fundamentals of digital understanding and the willingness to learn, Digital Doers can help you to put your best foot forward in a digital role.”

“This is a chance to get some independence and self-determination back. And, with your new capability, be at the heart of the changing environment for businesses in Aotearoa.”

Starting in 2021, the twenty-week programme consists of twelve weeks of online learning, followed by an eight-week business internship alongside leading Kiwi innovators.

While the programme has the scaling potential to be available to a large group of job seekers, the pilot, running from March, will offer 25 places to Kiwis from diverse backgrounds who are already receiving MSD benefits, or are disadvantaged in the job market.

“Digital media creates endless opportunities. If we can pass on our mātauranga in this area especially to members of our Māori and Pasifika community who are struggling, the world could be their oyster.”

“We hope the Digital Doers Academy sends a message of hope and opportunity – and ultimately transforms lives. We can’t wait to get started. Let’s go.”

“The MSD Industry Partnership team is excited to partner with Manaaki.io to bring the Digital Doers Academy pilot to fruition. MSD is committed to creating new forward-thinking pathways to employment for all New Zealand job seekers, and that fits well with the opportunities available through The Digital Doers Academy pilot,” says Amanda Nicolle, Director Industry Partnerships MSD.

Each module will have a video-based lesson, quizzes, a live webinar with an industry expert, and exercises that will be assessed by the programme manager and submitted for peer review.

Local or remote internships will take place in small businesses that may be part of the Manaaki and Chooice ecosystem. Interns will likely be exposed to multiple projects, and each will receive and provide constructive feedback and guidance throughout the internship.

Interested clients and jobseekers can find out more information and apply at www.manaaki.io/digitaldoersacademy and through their local Work and Income Service Centre.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Manaaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 