Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

To Sick Leave Or Not To Sick Leave?

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: OneStaff

Annual What’s My Rate? Report reveals attitudes amongst waged industrial sector workers on sick leave, mental health, and earnings

New Zealand workers in the industrial and trades sectors are hesitant to take sick leave, with around two out of five workers (38 percent) saying it is unlikely that they would take sick leave if they felt ill. A further third (34 percent) were unsure if they would, while only 28 percent say it is likely for them to take sick leave.

These findings come from the What’s My Rate? Industrial and Trades Wage Report 2021 released today by OneStaff, New Zealand’s largest provider of onsite staff for the industrial industries.

The report gauges work attitudes, experiences, and remuneration from over 6000 New Zealanders in the industrial and trades sectors: manufacturing, production and logistics; commercial and hospitality; trades and services; construction and infrastructure; and engineering. The report includes a wage index providing median remuneration benchmarks that are useful for businesses, employees, and jobseekers alike.

Sick leave

The reasons cited for not taking sick leave focus on the workplace being too busy with not enough staff or skills availability to cover an employee's leave.

The reasons that people are hesitant to take sick leave included*

  • 53 percent – There was not enough other staff at work.
  • 49 percent – There was too much work on to take time off.
  • 34 percent – They were the only ones with a certain skill in their workplace.
  • 26 percent – They were running out of paid sick leave.
  • 15 percent – They were saving sick leave for when kids are sick.

*Participants were asked to choose their top three reasons for not taking sick leave, so percentages will not add to 100%

“The hesitancy to take sick leave was quite surprising, especially as there’s been so much public health messaging around staying home when unwell. However, the reasons cited for not taking sick leave were due to staffing shortages and heavy workloads, which shows that Kiwi workers are very dedicated to the success of their workplaces and to their colleagues,” said Jonathan Ives, Chief Executive Officer, OneStaff.

“From a busines owner perspective, these results show that it’s really important to have some contingency planning in place for staff leave – and to make sure you can provide cover for vital jobs to keep your operations going.”

Mental health

The three largest workplace factors that impacted people’s mental health were:

bad relationships at work (37 percent), too many hours at work (29 percent), and respondents’ immediate bosses or managers (25 percent).

“As we can see from the results, relationships matter. When these turn sour, they top the list of

biggest mental health impacts. For employers this means that greater care should be taken to discover, mediate and deal with poor relationships between staff to ensure they don’t have wider negative consequences. For employees, especially managers, putting effort into your work relationships will pay dividends in your own and your team’s happiness,” says Ives.

As a recruitment expert, Ives advises that: “When looking for a job, your people skills and ability to work in a team really matters. We should be prioritising this in interviews, as hard skills can be learnt but personalities or soft skills are harder to change.”

Wage rates

Northland continues to offer the highest average wage in the country at $27 per hour, which is largely due to the strong on-site engineering sector in Northland. Auckland and Christchurch remained stationary at $25 per hour, allowing Wellington and the West Coast to overtake them – showing stronger than average wage growth, bringing them both to $26 per hour.

To download the full report, including industry-specific summaries, please visit https://www.onestaff.co.nz/WMR

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OneStaff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 