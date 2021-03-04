Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurance Solvency Standards Refined By Feedback

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has released its decisions in response to submissions received on the Insurance Solvency Standards Principles and Timeline consultation launched late last year.

The Reserve Bank commenced the Insurance Solvency Standards review alongside the Review of the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act 2010 (IPSA) in October 2020. Insurer Solvency Standards govern the minimum amount of capital that insurers are required to hold.

“We appreciate all the feedback received in response to the consultation. This has helped us to modify the Insurance Solvency Standards principles to make them more fit for purpose for both the industry, and the Reserve Bank as regulator,” Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand says.

The Solvency Standards principles canvassed included international comparability, the role of capital in absorbing an insurer’s losses, balance sheet risks, and practicality.

The main themes from the submissions received included the imperative for insurers to meet financial obligations to policyholders; balancing the need for consistency of approach across insurers while allowing flexibility where warranted by differences in circumstances, assumptions and methods; and that the Reserve Bank should be explicit about its risk appetite in order to communicate our desired level of conservatism rather than through reference to international peers, Mr Bascand says.

We have modified the principles to address the feedback and are confident they are now robust and comprehensive. The final set of principles are set out in the Principles and Timeline Consultation feedback statement. They will guide the ongoing policy work on the review of solvency standards.

“As a regulator, the Reserve Bank needs to balance soundness with efficiency and support confidence in the sustainability of the sector. Our approach is risk based and does not intend to provide for a zero-failure regime.

“We acknowledge the current strain on resources in the insurance industry in balancing various regulatory reforms with its COVID-19 response. We have worked to factor these demands into the review implementation timelines,” Mr Bascand says.

More information:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:



Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 