Rubrik Announces Ajay Sabhlok As Chief Information Officer & Chief Data Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2021 — Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced the appointment of Ajay Sabhlok to Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer. Sabhlok brings more than a decade of experience in the technology industry and will oversee comprehensive IT, data and advanced analytics strategies for the company.

“IT environments are only increasing in complexity, and as data continues to grow exponentially, so does the need to protect this data. Following a highly successful tenure as VP of IT, Ajay is in the perfect position to deliver immediate impact in his new role as CIO and CDO,” said Kiran Choudary, Chief Financial Officer of Rubrik. “His experience in technology and applications makes him an ideal leader for our next stage of growth and development. As our enterprise sector continues to grow, Ajay will play a critical role in our expansion moving forward.”

Ajay Sabhlok joined Rubrik in 2018 as Vice President and Head of IT Enterprise Business Applications to build out the company’s IT Applications and Architecture functions. Prior to Rubrik, Ajay led multiple IT Application portfolios at VMware, including marketing, customer support, order management, sales, business intelligence, advanced analytics, master data management and more. Over the past few years, Sabhlok has been instrumental in leading the IT, Applications and Infrastructure teams at Rubrik, implementing a number of successful projects.

“Today, more than at any time in history, leading businesses are hungry to create meaningful business value from their data,” said Ajay Sabhlok, Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer at Rubrik. “This new role presents the perfect opportunity for Rubrik to continue to deliver on its promise to enable enterprises to maximise value from their data in increasingly complex and fragmented environments across data centres and clouds. I’m thrilled to lead our IT and analytics strategies for Rubrik and unlock new insights and possibilities for our valued customers.”

Rubrik has experienced strong growth in the enterprise sector with a growing number of Fortune 100 companies across industries turning to Rubrik for data center modernisation, cloud mobility and cyber resiliency. Today, more than 3,200 customers around the world have trusted Rubrik with their most valuable asset – their data.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximise value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

© Scoop Media

