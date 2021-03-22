Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact Tracing Wins Global Salesforce Innovation Award

Monday, 22 March 2021, 10:07 am
New Zealand, 22 March 2021 - Deloitte and the Ministry of Health are proud to have won a prestigious Salesforce Innovation Award for designing and delivering the National Contact Tracing Solution (NCTS) to help manage COVID-19 in New Zealand.

“We are honoured to have our local work recognised on the global playing field and it has been a privilege to serve the Ministry of Health in the fight against COVID-19,” said Thorsten Engel, Deloitte’s Healthcare Leader and Technology & Strategy Partner.

The Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards are awarded to only 20 Case Studies around the world, with 712 entries received for judging in 2020. The NCTS Case Study was awarded the Cloud Service Award ‘Service Cloud’ for the program jointly delivered by Deloitte and the Ministry of Health. Salesforce commissioned IDC as the independent auditor of the 2020 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award judging criteria.

Contact tracing is a key defence in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The NCTS has allowed the Ministry of Health’s Data and Digital team as well as the Public Health Directorate to move at speed during the outbreak of the disease in New Zealand.

The NCTS stores cases and contact details linked by exposure events and supports contact management. It also provides links to existing health information sources, primarily for sourcing contact details via the National Health Index.

Michael Dreyer, Group Manager National Digital Services, MOH says “As our development partners, Deloitte were very responsive from the outset. We were able to stand up a basic solution in about ten days, then collaborate with the Contact Tracing teams across the Ministry and the health sector to rapidly integrate new releases to provide new functionality and usability improvements.”

NCTS has been a cornerstone for the Ministry of Health Data & Digital team’s strategy to build up an eco-system of applications, and to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the pandemic. This has included the implementation of the Border Management Solution for Managed Isolation Facilities, Inter-Regional travel exemptions and more recently, the Covid Vaccine Register.

