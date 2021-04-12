Mistake-prone Days Of The Week Revealed In Latest Campaign From State

New research from State Insurance suggests you are more likely to flood the house at the start of the week – but what about forgetting the handbrake, frying home electronics, and losing your eyeglasses?

In its latest campaign, State has crunched 12 months’ worth of claims data to uncover the types of mistakes busy Kiwis are more likely to make on different days of the week.

‘The Mistake Report’ has analysed around 90,000 car, home and contents insurance claims made by customers between July 2019 to June 2020, and the key findings are as follows:

Mondays – the day you are most likely to flood your home.

Tuesdays – the day you are most likely to damage your car in a supermarket car park.

Wednesdays – the day you are most likely to lose or damage a wing mirror on your car.

Thursdays – the day you are most likely to fry your electronics.

Fridays – the day you are most likely to have a reversing accident in your car.

Saturdays – the day you are most likely to lose or break your eyeglasses.

Sundays – the day you are most likely to forget something (such as forgetting to apply the hand break on the car).

State’s Marketing Manager, Gabrielle Markwick-Brown says, shining a light on our most mistake-prone days of the week in a relatable and humorous way will hopefully help Kiwis avoid making as many of them.

“Every week at State we process around 1800 claims across our home, contents and motor vehicle policies – and while we are always happy to help our customers get back on their feet – we know that from our customers’ perspective, preventing mistakes from happening in the first place is always better than fixing them.”



State’s Marketing team has worked with Colenso BBDO and Storyation to create an integrated campaign, including TV, OHH, radio, digital and an eBook.



Colenso BBDO Executive Creative Director, Maria Devereux says, “Insurance has always felt like it exists for the unforeseen, but the data clearly shows that there are patterns – the unpredictable isn’t as unpredictable as we once thought. To be able to get ahead of danger and prevent it from happening in the first place is a great way to help busy New Zealanders.”



The Mistake Report’s eBook dives into the possible reasons why Kiwis make mistakes and how best to avoid them – with the old culprit of ‘busyness’ making more than one appearance in the analysis.



Ms Markwick-Brown says, “Being so busy all the time demands a lot of mental bandwidth, which can leave us more vulnerable to making silly mistakes – like leaving the taps running or forgetting to apply the handbrake. Our campaign aims to increase awareness of these common mistakes, and the peace of mind insurance can offer,” she said.

