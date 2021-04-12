Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mistake-prone Days Of The Week Revealed In Latest Campaign From State

Monday, 12 April 2021, 12:47 pm
Press Release: STATE Insurance

New research from State Insurance suggests you are more likely to flood the house at the start of the week – but what about forgetting the handbrake, frying home electronics, and losing your eyeglasses?

In its latest campaign, State has crunched 12 months’ worth of claims data to uncover the types of mistakes busy Kiwis are more likely to make on different days of the week.

‘The Mistake Report’ has analysed around 90,000 car, home and contents insurance claims made by customers between July 2019 to June 2020, and the key findings are as follows:

  • Mondays – the day you are most likely to flood your home.
  • Tuesdays – the day you are most likely to damage your car in a supermarket car park.
  • Wednesdays – the day you are most likely to lose or damage a wing mirror on your car.
  • Thursdays – the day you are most likely to fry your electronics.
  • Fridays – the day you are most likely to have a reversing accident in your car.
  • Saturdays – the day you are most likely to lose or break your eyeglasses.
  • Sundays – the day you are most likely to forget something (such as forgetting to apply the hand break on the car).

State’s Marketing Manager, Gabrielle Markwick-Brown says, shining a light on our most mistake-prone days of the week in a relatable and humorous way will hopefully help Kiwis avoid making as many of them.

“Every week at State we process around 1800 claims across our home, contents and motor vehicle policies – and while we are always happy to help our customers get back on their feet – we know that from our customers’ perspective, preventing mistakes from happening in the first place is always better than fixing them.”


State’s Marketing team has worked with Colenso BBDO and Storyation to create an integrated campaign, including TV, OHH, radio, digital and an eBook.


Colenso BBDO Executive Creative Director, Maria Devereux says, “Insurance has always felt like it exists for the unforeseen, but the data clearly shows that there are patterns – the unpredictable isn’t as unpredictable as we once thought. To be able to get ahead of danger and prevent it from happening in the first place is a great way to help busy New Zealanders.”


The Mistake Report’s eBook dives into the possible reasons why Kiwis make mistakes and how best to avoid them – with the old culprit of ‘busyness’ making more than one appearance in the analysis.


Ms Markwick-Brown says, “Being so busy all the time demands a lot of mental bandwidth, which can leave us more vulnerable to making silly mistakes – like leaving the taps running or forgetting to apply the handbrake. Our campaign aims to increase awareness of these common mistakes, and the peace of mind insurance can offer,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from STATE Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 