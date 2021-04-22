Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TECT To Proceed With Changes To Trust Structure, Following Consultation

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: TECT

TECT has today announced its decision to proceed with changes to the structure of the Trust, following a month-long consultation period with its beneficiaries.

The changes and consultation followed Trustpower’s announcement in January that it was undertaking a strategic review of its retail business, including a possible sale.

A sale of Trustpower’s retail business to a third party would mean that TECT beneficiaries would no longer be Trustpower’s 53,000 Tauranga and Western Bay local retail customers. Instead, TECT’s beneficiaries would only be a small number of larger commercial electricity users that will remain customers of the Trustpower Generation business.

The structure of TECT accordingly needs to be updated.

The proposal that was consulted on balances the protection of the annual TECT rebate for existing beneficiaries with the purposes for which TECT was established, while providing long-term benefit for everyone in Tauranga and the Western Bay.

Trustees will now make an application to the High Court for directions confirming the validity of the Trustees’ decision. The restructure will only take effect if the High Court makes those directions.

As part of the Court process, the Trustees will ask that an independent QC be appointed to assist the Court in scrutinising whether Trustees are exercising their powers in an appropriate way.

Once this application has been filed, TECT will send a notice to all beneficiaries outlining the next steps in the Court process. All beneficiaries will have the right to participate in the High Court process and have their views heard, including by formally opposing the application should they wish to do so. Beneficiaries wishing to participate in the High Court process are encouraged to seek legal advice.

TECT Chair Bill Holland says 791 written submissions were received during the consultation period, and 32 of these were heard during the oral hearing that took place on 25 March.

“After a comprehensive consultation process, Trustees have reviewed all the feedback and have today adopted a final proposal for changes to the Trust.

“Approximately two-thirds of submissions received were supportive of the changes in the proposal and its focus on protecting the rebate, which is very encouraging and has given us the confidence to proceed to the next stage in the process.

“As a result of these deliberations, Trustees are satisfied that the proposal that was consulted on is the best solution to take forward.

“Trustees would like to again thank all those who engaged with the process and provided their views through a written submission, attendance at one of our consumer information sessions or at the oral hearing.

“We know how important TECT is to the Tauranga and Western Bay communities and it has been heartening to see the level of engagement from beneficiaries over the last month.

“We are confident that the final proposal will ensure that TECT will continue to bring long-lasting benefits to the Tauranga and Western Bay communities while future-proofing the rebate for existing beneficiaries,” concluded Mr Holland.

For more information on the proposal and changes that were consulted on, please visit www.tect.org.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TECT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 