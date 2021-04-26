Hyland Completes Acquisition Of Nuxeo

Hyland, a leading content services provider, has completed its acquisition of Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider. The successful acquisition brings the entire Nuxeo business, including products and technology, under Hyland.

Following Hyland’s acquisition of Alfresco late last year, the addition of Nuxeo reinforces Hyland’s commitment to cloud-native platforms and open-source communities while expanding its global footprint with additional team members, customers and partners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new colleagues, customers and partners to the Hyland community,” said Hyland president and CEO Bill Priemer. “With the addition of Nuxeo’s cloud-native, open-source, low-code platform, Hyland is now the largest open-source content services provider in the market. The expertise the Nuxeo team brings, along with the innovative capabilities of the Nuxeo platform, strengthen Hyland’s position as the leader in cloud-based content services platforms and present tremendous opportunities for the organizations we serve.”

Nuxeo’s enterprise-class DAM offering complements and extends Hyland’s unparalleled portfolio of content services platform offerings with powerful new capabilities. Nuxeo Insight, an AI and machine learning service, will enable Hyland customers to automatically enrich even the largest content libraries with business-specific metadata, trigger workflows and provide valuable insights to their information.

“Hyland is proud to be a leading open-source content services provider that now offers even more capabilities for our customers and the market,” Priemer said. “Supporting an open-source community is important to our customers, and it will continue to be a focus for Hyland.”

