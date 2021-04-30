Commercial Radio Reaches Almost 3.5m New ZealandersTotal NZ Survey 1 2021

The New Zealand Commercial Radio Industry released the S1 2021 radio audience data into the market today and it reveals that over 3.7 million New Zealanders were listening to radio every week and almost 3.5 million of those listen to commercial radio stations.

While 2020 saw declines of around 15% in radio revenue as the impacts of COVID were felt by the sector, audiences have held up in 2021.

CEO of the Radio Broadcasters Association, Jana Rangooni, says "There is some irony in this for the industry as more and more New Zealanders of all ages turned to radio for trusted news, information, music and entertainment with most stations seeing cume increases from the same time last year."

TRB GM Peter Richardson noted "The survey once again demonstrates radio’s ability to reach a critical mass of New Zealanders who listen to commercial radio each and every week. When one adds in the effectiveness of the medium and the ability to respond rapidly it is clear why radio remains an important medium for advertisers. In the last year, the Government’s COVID messaging has made good use of these strengths of radio.”

The full Commercial Total New Zealand and market by market data reports including demographic and daypart information can be found by clicking here.

