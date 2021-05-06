NZ Music T-shirt Day Back In 2021 To Support Musichelps

NZ Music T-Shirt Day returns this May to close NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa with a nationwide celebration of local music and how it can make a positive difference in our lives. NZ Music T-Shirt Day aims to raise funds for MusicHelps, a charity launched to assist those working in the music industry in Aotearoa and those who use music to help the most vulnerable in our communities through projects that use the power of music to help and heal. The foundation aids everyone in the industry, from the musicians to crew and everyone in between, who work tirelessly to bring Kiwis the music they love. This year, NZ Music T-Shirt Day is taking place on Friday 28th May, with Kiwis encouraged to don their favourite Kiwi band or artist t-shirt and make a donation to support the cause.

NZ Music T-Shirt Day was launched in 2019 around the New Zealand Vodafone Music Awards, and was brought forward to May in 2020 to support those impacted by the loss of touring due to Covid-19. Thanks to last year’s event, thousands of dollars were raised to aid those who lost their incomes due to the inability to work during the pandemic. Now that local touring is back in New Zealand, this year’s funds will primarily go towards funding mental health facilities for those in the industry and supporting community based projects.

On last year’s impactful fundraiser, P Digsss of Shapeshifter: “Covid-19 really hit all areas of the live music industry hard. No shows, no work. Through their wellbeing and grants programmes, MusicHelps was a lifeline for many in the industry. NZ Music T-Shirt Day is a great way for everyone to not only show their support of music in Aotearoa, but also the work MusicHelps does.”

This May, Kiwis are encouraged to dig out their favourite NZ music t-shirt and support the cause by texting MUSIC to 2448 to make a $3 donation to the MusicHelps fundraiser. Urge others around you to support by rallying a team in your workplace, school, whānau or friends! Share the love on your social networks and your followers will be able to donate to your team, potentially earning you a place on the Honour Roll. Find out more about creating a team over on the NZ Music T-Shirt Day website.

One of the many artists affected in Aotearoa due to Covid-19 was Fran Kora, from much-loved Kiwi band Kora, who commented: “In the live music industry, gigs are the rewana and butter for everyone involved. No gigs! No money! Everyone loses! As Covid-19 shocked the world, musicians, crew, venues, agents, festivals, and a whole lot of people that work in the live music industry were immediately affected. Thankfully, MusicHelps has been supporting those affected both mentally and financially through Covid-19 and continue to do charge on. So on May 28th, we want you to wear your Music T-shirt and donate to a great cause.”

Don’t have a Kiwi band shirt at the ready? Check out the incredible array of local artists selling merchandise here: https://www.nzmusictshirtday.org.nz/t-shirts-and-merchandise

