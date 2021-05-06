Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Music T-shirt Day Back In 2021 To Support Musichelps

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

NZ Music T-Shirt Day returns this May to close NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa with a nationwide celebration of local music and how it can make a positive difference in our lives. NZ Music T-Shirt Day aims to raise funds for MusicHelps, a charity launched to assist those working in the music industry in Aotearoa and those who use music to help the most vulnerable in our communities through projects that use the power of music to help and heal. The foundation aids everyone in the industry, from the musicians to crew and everyone in between, who work tirelessly to bring Kiwis the music they love. This year, NZ Music T-Shirt Day is taking place on Friday 28th May, with Kiwis encouraged to don their favourite Kiwi band or artist t-shirt and make a donation to support the cause.

NZ Music T-Shirt Day was launched in 2019 around the New Zealand Vodafone Music Awards, and was brought forward to May in 2020 to support those impacted by the loss of touring due to Covid-19. Thanks to last year’s event, thousands of dollars were raised to aid those who lost their incomes due to the inability to work during the pandemic. Now that local touring is back in New Zealand, this year’s funds will primarily go towards funding mental health facilities for those in the industry and supporting community based projects.

On last year’s impactful fundraiser, P Digsss of Shapeshifter: “Covid-19 really hit all areas of the live music industry hard. No shows, no work. Through their wellbeing and grants programmes, MusicHelps was a lifeline for many in the industry. NZ Music T-Shirt Day is a great way for everyone to not only show their support of music in Aotearoa, but also the work MusicHelps does.”

This May, Kiwis are encouraged to dig out their favourite NZ music t-shirt and support the cause by texting MUSIC to 2448 to make a $3 donation to the MusicHelps fundraiser. Urge others around you to support by rallying a team in your workplace, school, whānau or friends! Share the love on your social networks and your followers will be able to donate to your team, potentially earning you a place on the Honour Roll. Find out more about creating a team over on the NZ Music T-Shirt Day website.

One of the many artists affected in Aotearoa due to Covid-19 was Fran Kora, from much-loved Kiwi band Kora, who commented: “In the live music industry, gigs are the rewana and butter for everyone involved. No gigs! No money! Everyone loses! As Covid-19 shocked the world, musicians, crew, venues, agents, festivals, and a whole lot of people that work in the live music industry were immediately affected. Thankfully, MusicHelps has been supporting those affected both mentally and financially through Covid-19 and continue to do charge on. So on May 28th, we want you to wear your Music T-shirt and donate to a great cause.”

Don’t have a Kiwi band shirt at the ready? Check out the incredible array of local artists selling merchandise here: https://www.nzmusictshirtday.org.nz/t-shirts-and-merchandise

Check out the NZ Music T-Shirt Day website here.
@musichelpsnz
#nzmusictshirtday
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 