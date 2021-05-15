Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Port And Eagle Owner David Gaughan Apologises For Social Media Comment

Saturday, 15 May 2021, 5:06 am
Press Release: Port and Eagle Brewing

Friday 14 May 2021 

Co-owner of Port and Eagle Brewing, David Gaughan has apologised for a social comment made on Wednesday. The comment made was not reflective of Port and Eagle, its values or staff.

David Gaughan has since stepped away from the business to reflect and has issued the following statement:

“On Wednesday evening I made a comment on social media that was completely unacceptable. I want to apologise unreservedly for making the comment, and for the large amount of hurt and anger it has caused.

The comment was made as a result of deep seated issues I have within myself about growing up with family violence and seeing it affect the people I love. This in no way justifies what I said, or the way it came across.

My comment was called out by the New Zealand public, and this was the right thing to have happened, as it was abhorrent and utterly wrong. I am now looking inside at who I am and at the changes I can make to unlearn and relearn, so I can gain a better cultural understanding in the place that I feel privileged to call my home.

I sincerely thank those who have reached out including organisations such as “She is not your rehab” who I would like to work with on this new journey of understanding, as well as my Māori friends who have encouraged open dialogue and aroha, to create a deeper understanding.

I will be taking some time away from the business premises to reflect on what has happened. This situation is in no way a reflection on our staff, who will continue to provide the same professional service and hospitality as usual. They do not deserve any of the backlash that my comment provoked.

Again, I am deeply sorry and I will do everything in my power to learn, grow and make this right.”

Port and Eagle would like to apologise for the hurt and offence that this situation has caused and are taking every possible step to make things right.

