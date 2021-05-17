Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award Winners Underline Contribution Of Migrant Workers - Feds

Monday, 17 May 2021, 10:12 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers offers hearty congratulations to winners of its merit awards who went on to take national honours at the Dairy Industry Awards on Saturday.

Judges described Dairy Trainee of the Year Ruth Connolly, who won the Federated Farmers Farming Knowledge Award, as articulate, considered and concise; someone who "will lead by example and will bring people into the industry."

2021 NZ Share Farmers of the Year Manoj Kumar and Sumit Kamboj, who also took out the Federated Farmers Leadership Award, had immersed themselves in their community and industry, promoting Primary ITO courses to everyone and even offering up one of their buildings to ensure the training takes place.

"In this pandemic era, as we debate at national level the role of migrant workers and border security, the success and contribution to our primary industries of these newcomers to our shores is sometimes overlooked," Feds President Andrew Hoggard said.

"Manoj and Sumit, as well as Dairy Manager of the Year Christopher Vila, are typical of the hard-working migrants who come here for a better life, and who add immensely to their local communities - including training and attracting New Zealanders to dairy careers.

"I think they, and others on the stage in Hamilton on Saturday, underline the quality and talent of migrants who choose our dairy sector in which to reach their dreams. Their achievements knock for six those who describe the work they do as low-skilled," Andrew said.

Federated Farmers congratulates all the 2021 Dairy Industry Award entrants and winners, especially former Feds Sharemilkers’ Section Chair Jeff Bolstad, who was presented with the inaugural Lifetime Contribution Award for his long service and contribution to the Dairy Industry Awards and wider agriculture sector.

"Jeff has been an institution within the Feds Sharemilker section over many years and contributed hugely to not only the Dairy Awards, but the Feds Sharemilking agreements, and all the issues that have dealt with by the Dairy Industry Group within Feds and the Waikato Province," Andrew said.

"It was great to see such a humble bloke, who has given his time with no thought of getting anything back in return, get some national recognition for all his years of effort."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 