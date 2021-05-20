Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Market Update: Scott Benefiting As Global Markets Recover From Covid

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Scott Technology

Automation and robotics solutions provider, Scott Technology (NZX: SCT), is seeing increasing international interest and contract wins as COVID-19 restrictions ease in markets around the world and as demand for automation increases as a result of labour supply pressures across several sectors.

Many deferred projects are now coming back online, and investment decisions are coming to fruition as global markets continue to recover from the pandemic. This positive momentum is expected to increase as vaccines are rolled out, with strong economic growth forecast for many regions.

Demand for automation is accelerating with the pandemic highlighting the critical role robotics and automation play in ensuring supply chain continuity, worker health & safety and operational efficiency.

Scott is benefitting from this increasing demand with several new multi-million dollar projects underway in Scott operations in China, Australia, the US and Europe. In line with its Scott 2025 strategy, the company is focused on core areas where it has proven expertise in systems technology, products and service.

CEO of Scott Technology, John Kippenberger, said: “The focus on automation and robotics technology is taking place at an increasing rate, spurred on by the challenges businesses faced during the pandemic and growing labour shortages in several global sectors such as meat processing and mining. Scott is well positioned to take advantage of this, with proven expertise in core areas and a global reputation for delivering smart automation systems that transform industries. Pleasingly, we are seeing new project wins from both new and existing clients as we look to build authentic customer partnerships and leverage off core Scott IP.”

New projects

Appliances: Whirlpool

Scott Technology has won a contract to build and install a Front Loader Washer Cabinet fabrication and assembly system for existing customer Whirlpool Latin America. This will be designed and built out of Qingdao China and supported by Scott’s Appliance Centre of Excellence in Christchurch. The automated system will be scalable and adaptable and will utilise the latest industry 4.0 technology and agile robotic assembly.

Materials Handling: Large Australian Food Manufacture

One of Australia’s largest chilled food manufacturers and a new customer for Scott Technology has chosen Scott as their automation partner to build a robot-based palletising system to fit into a compact space while servicing multiple production lines.

Materials Handling: Poco Loco

Poco Loco is a Belgium based snack food company, offering a wide range of food products to customers around the world. Another new customer, Poco Loco has commissioned Scott to build a fully automated multi-line palletising system for their new factory in Belgium. This project will be managed by Scott’s Material Handling and Logistics Centre of Excellence in Europe.

Project Update: Meat: Pilgrims

The important poultry trussing automation project with Pilgrims in the US has completed the first stage of installation and commissioning and is now in production. Pilgrims is one of America’s largest bird processors. The high-speed poultry trussing product is new for the chicken processing industry and is expected to lead to significant future sales for Scott Technology as it is rolled out across Pilgrims in the US and other relevant markets (UK and Australia most notably).

