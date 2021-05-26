Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Design Builders Wellington Show Home Now Open

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Design Builders

Design Builders Wellington welcomes all prospective house purchasers to visit their latest show home at 2 Viewmont Drive, Harbour View, in Lower Hutt.

With a nod to nature and perfectly positioned on a ridge leading to a nature reserve, Design Builders’ latest show home is a show stopper. The Harbour View two-storey home was officially open for viewing in April, with visitors welcomed to see what Mark Davidge and the expert team from Design Builders Wellington had created.

The stunning show home features light and dark timber accents to tie in with the natural surroundings, along with clever use of glazing to take advantage of the spectacular views. This unique home was also designed with exceptional indoor-outdoor flow and a spacious layout.

According to Design Builders Wellington Managing Director Mark Davidge, 2 Viewmont Drive makes the most of its natural setting, yet offers a short commute to the city.

“Even though this Harbour View property is surrounded by nature, it’s mere minutes from city conveniences. You wouldn’t know it when you get to enjoy views of a native reserve and have a beautiful park on your doorstep. If you appreciate New Zealand’s natural beauty, you’re going to love this show home.”

This outstanding show home is open for the general public to view on Sundays from 11 am until 2 pm or by appointment. For more information, contact Mark on 027 426 7220 or email mark.davidge@designbuilders.co.nz.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Design Builders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 