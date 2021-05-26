Design Builders Wellington Show Home Now Open

Design Builders Wellington welcomes all prospective house purchasers to visit their latest show home at 2 Viewmont Drive, Harbour View, in Lower Hutt.

With a nod to nature and perfectly positioned on a ridge leading to a nature reserve, Design Builders’ latest show home is a show stopper. The Harbour View two-storey home was officially open for viewing in April, with visitors welcomed to see what Mark Davidge and the expert team from Design Builders Wellington had created.

The stunning show home features light and dark timber accents to tie in with the natural surroundings, along with clever use of glazing to take advantage of the spectacular views. This unique home was also designed with exceptional indoor-outdoor flow and a spacious layout.

According to Design Builders Wellington Managing Director Mark Davidge, 2 Viewmont Drive makes the most of its natural setting, yet offers a short commute to the city.

“Even though this Harbour View property is surrounded by nature, it’s mere minutes from city conveniences. You wouldn’t know it when you get to enjoy views of a native reserve and have a beautiful park on your doorstep. If you appreciate New Zealand’s natural beauty, you’re going to love this show home.”

This outstanding show home is open for the general public to view on Sundays from 11 am until 2 pm or by appointment. For more information, contact Mark on 027 426 7220 or email mark.davidge@designbuilders.co.nz.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

