Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EDNZ 2021 Awards Announced

Friday, 28 May 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Economic Development NZ

The winners of the Economic Development NZ 2021 Awards have been announced at a ceremony in Palmerston North which is host city to this year’s EDNZ Conference.

Winners have been recognised for their best practice in a wide range of categories including:

Inclusive Development

Integrated Planning

Collaboration with iwi, business and community

Innovation

Inward Investment

Business recovery support

EDNZ also recognised the remarkable efforts of an individual economic development professional through its Distinguished Service Award.

The winners of the Awards are:

Best practice inclusive development:

The innovation and enterprise park being developed near Kaikohe by Council-owned company Far North Holdings, mana whenua Ngāti Rangi and regional economic development agency Northland Inc – Contact: Peter Heath 021 456 089

Best practice Collaboration with iwi, business and community:

Nelson Regional Development Agency for Project Kokiri – Contact: Johny O’Donnell 022 103 9104.

Best practice Integrated Planning:

Christchurch for its NZ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem – Contact: Boyd Warren 027 487 3027

Best practice business recovery support:

Venture Taranaki for its Business Services Grant – Contact: Sophie Kelly 0223529851

Best practice Innovation:

Auckland Unlimited and Circularity for XLabs – Contact: Melanya Burrows 021 986 710

Best practice Inward Investment:

Auckland Unlimited for Invest Auckland – Contact: Suzanne McKinnon 021 243 1373

Best practice Premier Award

The winner of the Premier Award for Best Practice was Venture Taranaki for its Business Services Grant. Contact: Sophie Kelly 0223529851

Distinguished Service Award

The DSA was awarded to Mark Rawson, former CEO of Nelson Regional Development Agency and long serving EDNZ board member - Contact: Mark Rawson 021 354 558

Commendations for Best Practice were also presented for the following:

A Commendation for Innovation was awarded to Central Economic Development Agency for

“Sort it online" Contact: Janet Reynolds 021 066 159

A Commendation for Integrated Planning was awarded to the Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group/Marlborough District Council for its response to Covid 19 – Contact: Alan Simpson 027 214 5728

Commendations for Business Recovery Support were also presented to:

Queenstown Lakes District Council (contact Peter Harris -) and Enterprise North Canterbury -Contact: Miles Dalton 021 570 141 .

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Economic Development NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>

Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 