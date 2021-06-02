Why You Should Paint Your House In Winter

As they are now moving into relatively cooler weather on the Gold Coast, residents are seizing this opportunity to repaint their homes. Temperate weather conditions make painting the exterior of a home a less laborious task.

When paint is applied in extremely hot conditions, such as those of the Gold Coast in summer, this can result in water evaporating out of the paint as it coats the surface. This thickens the paint and make it challenging to apply evenly. When paint dries too fast, it can also become less durable, lasting for a shorter amount of time.

Some paint brands recommend that a property’s exterior is ideally painted at a temperature between 15 – 20 degrees Celsius. Ideally, there would also be a light breeze, and the humidity would sit at around 70 – 80%.

That’s why house painters on the Gold Coast are in such hot demand in the lead up to and during winter. Bookings are flowing in quickly for homes to be repainted, as the harsh weather conditions in the region mean that many houses require a regular fresh coat of paint.

The colours that are trending this year are leaning towards the darker side, despite the warm weather. Black paint is becoming a popular choice, although Gold Coast residents are opting for more charcoal-blacks to reduce the amount of heat that a pure black can attract.

The beige that has been popular across the past ten years has fallen out of favour, being replaced by bright whites with contrasting trims. Many people are choosing colours based on the style of their home. White paint is often more popular on wooden houses for a beach-like feel, while those with more modern homes are adopting a blue-grey colour palette.

