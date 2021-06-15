Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Specifications And Pricing Revealed

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: Hyundai Motors New Zealand

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai New Zealand today revealed pricing for its IONIQ 5 midsize SUV. As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. 
With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.

“Since announcing we would bring IONIQ 5 to New Zealand we have had a flood of enquiries and pre-orders, so it’s great to finally be in a position to announce specifications and price to our dealer network and customers,” says Andy Sinclair, Hyundai New Zealand General Manager. “The IONIQ 5 is a really exciting addition to our existing EV line-up. We’re proud to be able to give Kiwis more choice when it comes to going electric.”

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.

At the top of the electric motor line-up is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km , according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

The 58 kWh battery will retail for $79,990 (incl gst), whilst the 72.6 kWH battery which comes in five different variants has a starting price of RRP $89,990 for the extended range 2WD, through to $112,990 for the Limited AWD with the Solar Roof option.

With the Government’s recent Electric Vehicle Scheme announcement that means customers purchasing the $79,990 58 kWh will be entitled to the full $8,625 subsidy.

Customers can choose from nine exterior colours, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has two colour options.

IONIQ 5 seamlessly integrates advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs.

The prior mentioned solar roof option uses the sun’s energy to increase efficiency and features a solar panel roof to help charge the battery pack and power the heating and air conditioning.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road.

Visit hyundai.co.nz/IONIQ-5 for further product information.

