Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Introducing An ‘actual’ Human Being

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Aon NZ

Aon launches its Proudly local. Proudly human. campaign

Don’t get stuck on chatbots and automation, say hello to a real human and personalised service – that’s the theme of a new brand campaign by New Zealand’s leading insurance broker, Aon.

Launching today with a nationwide OHH, digital and TV ad rollout, Aon’s Proudly Local. Proudly Human campaign shows how Aon is ‘reinventing insurance’ by using an actual human being.

Designed and executed by WAVE Creative Communications Agency, the campaign focuses on what sets Aon apart; real conversations and personalised service – putting empathy, intuition, and human-led customer service at the centre of insurance.

Craig Parker, Creative Director at WAVE Agency, says that his team started with competitor analysis to look at how other insurance brands communicate with customers and what makes Aon different.

“We saw the opportunity for Aon to talk about its approachable service, delivered by real humans – not bots, automated sales funnels or waiting in long call centre queues to speak to someone far away.”

Aon’s investment in customer service throughout the regions called for a creative strategy to match.

“Aon don’t dress up their services with AI, animation and impersonal chatbots – instead, they have real people supporting Kiwis with their insurance needs, locally.

Through this insight, we designed a campaign that tells the story of how Aon zags when everyone else zigs,” adds Parker.

“When you compare face-to-face service to today’s tech-driven customer service world, it’s actually revolutionary. People are increasingly seeking real connection and assurance – and Aon delivers on that.”

Proudly Local. Proudly Human features a 45-second TV commercial with a human against the visual backdrop of a labyrinth of data and artificial intelligence. Directed by Fraser Chapman at Flying Fish Studios, the TVC stirs emotion and intrigue while conveying the underlying message – Aon’s service is proudly human.

WAVE also photographed 35 Aon insurance brokers throughout the regions – friendly faces that will feature on bus backs, bus shelters, billboards and across Aon’s digital platforms.

Monique McGrath, Aon Marketing and Communications Manager, says there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to insurance, and the company is committed to growing its’ branch office network, when many others are leaving, to continue to meet the specific needs of individuals and offer tailored solutions.

“WAVE helped us stay true to what we believe in – our customers being able to talk, face-to-face, or over the phone with one of our brokers around the country. Our team are real humans, who live locally, and now we are able to celebrate that even more through this creative campaign.”

Proudly Local. Proudly Human launches today on TV One, THREE, TVNZ OnDemand, OOH and Aon’s digital channels.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aon NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 