Jaguar New Zealand Create The Art Of Performance

Saturday, 10 July 2021, 7:59 pm
Press Release: Jaguar

The latest advertising campaign from Jaguar is certainly going to make a splash: it documents a live artistic collaboration between racing driver Greg Murphy and artist Otis Frizzell.

Otis Frizzell sketched out a 120m x 60m metre abstract art piece and invited Bathurst winner Greg Murphy to race along his sketches in a Jaguar I-PACE, with the experiment captured by long exposure photography to produce a stunning piece of art, which will be gifted to new Jaguar owners.

The thrilling stunt was conceived by Chemistry and captured by a production crew led by photographer and director Jeff Wood. In addition to the hero 60” TVC spot, there are also two cut-downs and a behind-the-scenes edit that documents the sheer scale of the challenge faced by Otis and Greg.

The risky experiment, which took place in a carpark at Mount Smart Stadium last month, was the result of months of planning and genuine collaboration between Chemistry and Jaguar.

Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand National Marketing Manager Luke Meurant, commented: “We’ve often said Jaguar is a car that blends art and performance, featuring both cutting-edge design and superior handling. This new creative idea allows us to dramatise that in the most attention-grabbing way; mixing the artistic vision of Otis Frizzell with the performance of the legendary Greg Murphy.”

Patrick Murphy and Susan Young, founding partners and Joint Creative Directors at Chemistry, said ‘We’d been talking about this idea with Jaguar for a while, and with the launch of the I-PACE the timing seemed perfect to bring it to life. The best ideas are always those that make you a little scared, but the whole team threw themselves into making it happen and we’re totally stoked with the result.’

The campaign will run from July until September with creative running across television, video-on-demand, social media, native and display. Jaguar has released 400 copies of the limited edition print which will be gifted to new or returning Jaguar owners as part of a customer relationship management strategy.

“Jaguar has had a remarkable year,” admits National Marketing Manager Luke Meurant. “However, we can’t take our foot off the pedal - the Jaguar I-PACE has won both World Car of the Year and New Zealand Car of the Year, and this is a great way to celebrate the success of our product.”

