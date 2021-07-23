Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Opens More Bookings To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Friday, 23 July 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Bookings have opened this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from 28 July. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government.

Flights available with Air New Zealand can be booked via www.airnewzealand.co.nz and additional information for booking with Air New Zealand can be found on the airline’s Travel Alerts page.

Managed return flights from Sydney will be available from Wednesday 28 July and will operate to Auckland only. On arrival, travelers will go into MIQ for a period of 14 days. Seats available will depend on MIQ availability.

Eligible Air New Zealand customers in NSW are encouraged to follow the steps below:

To make a booking:

  • Check Air New Zealand’s website to book managed return seats
  • Once customers have secured a flight booking, their MIQ space is automatically confirmed. There is no need to book a place in a managed isolation facility before booking with Air New Zealand as managed isolation bookings are automatically assigned to a customer's flight
  • Stay updated on the latest travel requirements via the COVID-19 website before attempting to book travel.

As Air New Zealand is experiencing a very high volume of calls and messages and recommends customers visit our Travel Alerts page before getting in touch. The airline will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Schedule:

Date Flight number Departs Sydney (AEST) Arrives in Auckland (NZT) 
28 July  NZ864 1150 1700 
01 Aug NZ864 1220 1730 
03 Aug NZ864 1420 1930 
05 Aug NZ864 1620 2130 
07 Aug NZ864 1420 1930 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>

Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 