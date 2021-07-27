The Right Label Material Is Vital For Wine Branding

While the cliché “never judge a book by its cover” is generally true for books (and maybe even people), the reality is that consumers most definitely do judge a product on its looks. This is why design and branding are so important. From typeface to colour palette, effective branding should permeate every part of a business.

This is no less true in the wine industry, where successful branding is key for standing out within a highly competitive environment. For, while consumers may argue that their choices are almost solely based on preference (red versus white) or practicality (what they can afford), the truth is that branding plays a pivotal role in every consumer’s ultimate decision to pick one product over another.

It’s not enough then to simply have a good wine, as even subtle things like the shape of the bottle can have a significant influence on whether or not a consumer will buy the product. In terms of more overt branding, wine labels, just like book covers, can help consumers make their final purchase decision. Many hours are, therefore, often spent on a label’s design.

However, all the effort put into designing a label can be for naught if the actual material on which the label is printed is overlooked. Indeed, the wrong choice in label material can mean the difference between a sale or no sale, as some designs might simply work better on a matt finish than on a varnished finish or others might need embossing to really ‘pop’. Failing to test out these different options before settling on the final label could give competitors the advantage. A wine label’s material should, therefore, always form a vital part of the label design process to ensure both higher levels of consumer appeal and confirm that the final ‘look’ aligns with the overall brand.

