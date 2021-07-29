The Little Box That Solves A Big Problem
- A Kerikeri-based business is on a mission to reduce
both online bullying and harm.
- Online
bullying is costing New Zealand $440million annually
according to Netsafe.
- Over the past year,
Netsafe has seen an on-going increase in harm
reports.
- 68% of respondents to Netsafe’s
report ‘The State of the Online Nation’ believe the
internet has become more
dangerous.
With online bullying
costing New Zealand $440million annually, Kerikeri Software
business KidsSafetyNet is on a mission to reduce that cost
and the harm it causes particularly for children. A recent
Netsafe report “The State of the Online Nation” revealed
that 52% of respondents have personally faced an online
safety challenge and more than half believe that the
internet will be “even more dangerous” by 2026. Keeping
everyone in the family safe online is getting harder each
year as more digital devices find a place in our
homes.
But KidsSafetyNet reckon they’re up
for the challenge. CEO Darren Breeze has created a simple
solution to keep unsuitable and harmful content away from
children so that they can enjoy their online travels, and
parents can relax knowing that their kids are safe while on
their devices. “There’s a lot about the internet that is
problematic but there’s also a lot of good too. Kids need
access to the web to allow them to gain the digital skills
they need for today’s world but they need additional
protection when it comes to online safety. And parents need
that process to be simple and definitely not
time-consuming,” he said. The KidsSafetyNet little Yellow
Box solution combines filtered internet with a simple App
giving parents the ability to control Screen Time,
optionally block social media and YouTube, and turn off the
WiFi completely. Unlike other online safety solutions where
the whole house is subject to the same strict filtering
rules, KidsSafetyNet is a separate safe WiFi service in the
house just for kids. “Our research showed that parents
weren’t happy to be restricted online the way their kids
are so we knew it was important to keep the kids’ access
separate. Basically, parents don’t want to be treated like
kids just because they have them!”
While
education will always be a vital part of any online safety
strategy for parents, ensuring there is a filtered safe
version of the internet in the home protecting kids’
devices removes the worry that danger may still find kids
online. Technology can never completely replace good online
parenting but it can provide a strong foundation for
children to grow into the digital citizens of
tomorrow.
About
Netsafe:
New Zealand’s
independent, non-profit online safety organization and the
facilitators of Netsafety Week 2021.
About
KidsSafetyNet:
KidsSafetyNet grew
out of a need by its founders Orla and Darren Breeze to keep
their then young family safe online. Several years of
research and development have resulted in a very simple
solution to online safety comprising a small WiFi router
that creates a separate safe WiFi just for kids alongside an
App to manage settings. The App gives parents all the
control they need to keep their kids safe including the
ability to set Screen time Limits, and block/unblock social
media & Video sites like YouTube whilst a robust
filtering engine ensures that harmful and inappropriate
content, malware and viruses are kept far away from any
device on the system.
KidsSafetyNet has been
designed in New Zealand to be simple to use, affordable and
doesn’t track or snoop on user
activity.