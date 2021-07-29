Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Little Box That Solves A Big Problem

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: KSN Systems

  • A Kerikeri-based business is on a mission to reduce both online bullying and harm.
     
  • Online bullying is costing New Zealand $440million annually according to Netsafe.
     
  • Over the past year, Netsafe has seen an on-going increase in harm reports.
     
  • 68% of respondents to Netsafe’s report ‘The State of the Online Nation’ believe the internet has become more dangerous.
     

With online bullying costing New Zealand $440million annually, Kerikeri Software business KidsSafetyNet is on a mission to reduce that cost and the harm it causes particularly for children. A recent Netsafe report “The State of the Online Nation” revealed that 52% of respondents have personally faced an online safety challenge and more than half believe that the internet will be “even more dangerous” by 2026. Keeping everyone in the family safe online is getting harder each year as more digital devices find a place in our homes.
 

But KidsSafetyNet reckon they’re up for the challenge. CEO Darren Breeze has created a simple solution to keep unsuitable and harmful content away from children so that they can enjoy their online travels, and parents can relax knowing that their kids are safe while on their devices. “There’s a lot about the internet that is problematic but there’s also a lot of good too. Kids need access to the web to allow them to gain the digital skills they need for today’s world but they need additional protection when it comes to online safety. And parents need that process to be simple and definitely not time-consuming,” he said. The KidsSafetyNet little Yellow Box solution combines filtered internet with a simple App giving parents the ability to control Screen Time, optionally block social media and YouTube, and turn off the WiFi completely. Unlike other online safety solutions where the whole house is subject to the same strict filtering rules, KidsSafetyNet is a separate safe WiFi service in the house just for kids. “Our research showed that parents weren’t happy to be restricted online the way their kids are so we knew it was important to keep the kids’ access separate. Basically, parents don’t want to be treated like kids just because they have them!”
 

While education will always be a vital part of any online safety strategy for parents, ensuring there is a filtered safe version of the internet in the home protecting kids’ devices removes the worry that danger may still find kids online. Technology can never completely replace good online parenting but it can provide a strong foundation for children to grow into the digital citizens of tomorrow.
 

About Netsafe:
 

New Zealand’s independent, non-profit online safety organization and the facilitators of Netsafety Week 2021.
 

https://www.netsafe.org.nz/
 

About KidsSafetyNet:
 

KidsSafetyNet grew out of a need by its founders Orla and Darren Breeze to keep their then young family safe online. Several years of research and development have resulted in a very simple solution to online safety comprising a small WiFi router that creates a separate safe WiFi just for kids alongside an App to manage settings. The App gives parents all the control they need to keep their kids safe including the ability to set Screen time Limits, and block/unblock social media & Video sites like YouTube whilst a robust filtering engine ensures that harmful and inappropriate content, malware and viruses are kept far away from any device on the system.
 

KidsSafetyNet has been designed in New Zealand to be simple to use, affordable and doesn’t track or snoop on user activity.
 

https://www.kidssafetynet.com
 

About KSN Systems NZ Limited:

