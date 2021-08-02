Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TheCapitalNet Appoints Privity FZ LLE To Expand MENA Footprint

Monday, 2 August 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

TheCapitalNet (TCN), a SaaS company driving digital transformation in the Private Investment, Innovation, and Startup ecosystem globally, today announced that it has appointed Privity FZ LLE, an independent venture-focused advisory firm in the UAE, to bring the TheCapitalNet ecosystem to stakeholders across MENA, powered by Privity's strong presence and understanding of the ecosystem and the region.

The MENA region is well placed on the digital transformation curve, backed by a growing investment landscape (know more about the investment landscape of MENA on TheCapitalNet TV [https://tv.thecapitalnet.com/tv/559544556]). The partnership aims to bring efficiencies and intelligence to stakeholders in the ecosystem provided for by the suite of products offered by TheCapitalNet.

Startups, Innovation, and Investment

TheCapitalNet products are used globally by Venture Capital firms, Private Equity funds, Angel Investors and networks, and family offices (TheInvestorNet); Incubators and Accelerators (TheIncubatorPro); Startups and Aspiring Entrepreneurs (TheBizPlanner) in many countries across the world, helping users attain a high degree of deal and business efficiency, with strong collaboration, secure data management and business intelligence.

"The customers TCN were seeking to target in the MENA region were precisely those that Privity interacts with, and after witnessing the power and potential of the different SaaS products and solutions, it became evident that Privity join forces with TCN to evangelize Dr Bhatia's mission in the MENA region," said Sleem Hasan, Founder and CEO of Privity FZ LLE.

"We are excited to partner with Privity," said Dr Rakesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO of TheCapitalNet. "This partnership brings us a step closer to establishing a foothold in the MENA market, and exploring the innumerable possibilities that are present, and further realizing our vision of digitally enabling the stakeholders in the ecosystem here."

"We have an ideal partner in Privity, a strong player with an exceptional understanding of the MENA market," added Rakesh. Gain insights into the MENA innovation and investment ecosystem from Mr. Sleem Hasan on TheCapitalNet TV.

