Annual Emissions Down For All But Two Industries Due To COVID-19

New Zealand’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were down 4.5 percent (3,815 kilotonnes), in the year ended March 2021, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and society a year since restrictions began, Stats NZ said today.

“The year to March 2021 was one of significant upheaval for our economy and society, and that has flowed through to our greenhouse gas emissions,” environmental economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

“In the last year, we’ve seen both the largest annual decrease on record and the most volatile quarterly movements in emissions.”

Visit our website to read this news story and experimental estimates update:



© Scoop Media

