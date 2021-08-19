Former beneficiaries come to the aid of small businesses as Digital Doers

From job seekers to skilled digital consultants – graduates from the Manaaki.io Digital Doers Academy are now volunteering to support small businesses as lockdown forces normal operations to move online.

Business support platform Manaaki.io created Digital Doers last year in a partnership with the Ministry of Social Development in response to the nationwide digital skills gap highlighted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The 12-week course and internship programme has helped benefit recipients find sustainable employment while tackling New Zealand’s digital divide.

With graduates now wanting to help small businesses as lockdown returns, Manaaki.io Co-founder Pat MacFie (Ngāti Māhanga-Hourua, Ngāi Te Rangi) says that the intent of Digital Doers has come full-circle.

"For all that's been done to help educate small businesses on how to use digital, the rubber only really hits the roads when small businesses adopt.

“The reality is that most small businesses need someone to own the doing and implementation. That’s where the Digital Doer comes in."

Other experts and contractors in the Manaaki community have also put themselves forward to help.

Small businesses with an immediate digital need or project can fill out a form here, and will be matched with someone who has the time and skills to help with the issue. Business advice from experts is available at www.manaaki.io.

Applications open for second Digital Doers Academy

Applications for phase two of the Digital Doers Academy are now open to New Zealand jobseekers.

Manaaki.io General Manager Rachel Adams hopes that phase two continues the success of the Digital Doers pilot programme and builds momentum for its potential to scale.

“It’s humbling to see that in just a few months, we were able to take 22 Kiwis from job seekers on a benefit, to skilled, paid workers in a growing industry.

“I can’t wait to welcome our next intake and see them fulfil the growing need for digital capability in our small business sector.”

The twenty-week programme teaches participants skills like website creation, social media marketing, digital tool adoption and digital strategy, then pairs them up with a leading Kiwi innovator for an eight-week paid internship.

Fifty places are available for Kiwis from diverse backgrounds who are receiving MSD benefits. The first round of Digital Doers saw 200 applications sent in.

Local or remote internships will take place in small businesses that may be part of the Manaaki ecosystem. Hosts from the first cohort include businesses like Courageous Conversations, WeAreTenzing, Movember.org, and All About Balance.

The 12-week remote training course includes daily video calls and video-based lessons, practicals, and live webinars with industry experts.

“It’s a really engaging remote learning programme. You get to meet all the other learners on the same journey with you and build really strong relationships. You also build confidence and skills by meeting online weekly with your matched industry mentor”, says Adams

Successful applicants without a computer or internet connection will be provided access by 2degrees. Chief Business Officer at 2degrees Andrew Fairgray says they’re committed to working with Manaaki to help bridge the digital divide for communities and businesses.

“We know how important it is for businesses to have the right digital tools in place to ensure they can thrive, and we’re thrilled to do our bit helping job seekers around the country get the skills our economy needs by providing connectivity to the Digital Doers,” says Fairgray.

Interested job seekers can find out more information and apply at www.manaaki.io/digitaldoersacademy and through their local Work and Income Service Centre. Applications close August 31.

Long-term impact

Adams says the ripple effect of the Digital Doers Academy goes beyond simply providing jobseekers with employment.

“We see potential for Digital Doers to transform not only hundreds of lives, but the long-term wellbeing of our economy. ”

Director Industry Partnerships at MSD, Amanda Nicolle, says the world of digital is full of opportunities with more every minute.

“By helping job seekers become skilled digital generalists, especially those in Māori and Pacific Island communities, we’re strengthening both these individuals and any businesses they will step foot in.”

Seventy-eight percent of graduates from the pilot programme were placed into a paid internship in June with the intent of becoming full-time, and 100 percent of participants finished the course with an “essential plus” digital skill level.

Digital Doers was created in response to a need for small businesses to upskill digitally. MBIE data showed that following COVID-19 lockdowns, 42 percent of New Zealand businesses wanted to make greater use of digital tools, and 22 percent of micro-businesses stated they were not confident with technology.

