Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whittaker’s Goes Nuts For Canterbury With Its New Artisan Collection Block

Monday, 23 August 2021, 6:54 am
Press Release: Whittaker's

Whittaker’s has released its new Artisan Collection Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate 100g block. Whittaker’s Artisan Collection celebrates New Zealand’s finest home-grown ingredients, and this is the first flavour that features premium produce sourced from the Canterbury region.

Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers with a keen eye may have already spotted the block at their local supermarket. It is available now in stores nationwide and via online shopping and there is plenty to go around, so Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers are encouraged to wait until their next planned supermarket shop to pick up a block.

Whittaker’s Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate combines roasted Canterbury hazelnut pieces, sourced from Canterbury hazelnut co-operative Hazelz, with a silky smooth hazelnut paste and Whittaker’s 33% cocoa Creamy Milk Chocolate.

Fourth generation Whittakers, siblings, and co-Chief Operating Officers, Matt and Holly Whittaker, were thrilled to have partnered with the local artisans at Hazelz to craft this delicious new addition to Whittaker’s Artisan Collection.

Matt Whittaker says the focus of Whittaker’s Artisan Collection is on local provenance and quality, and Whittaker’s is delighted to have the opportunity to work with Hazelz to showcase Canterbury.

“Hazelz share our commitment to quality and there is something truly special about Canterbury hazelnuts – they simply can’t be beaten on taste – and they pair perfectly with decadent Whittaker’s Creamy Milk Chocolate,” says Matt.

Holly Whittaker says Whittaker’s is excited to hear what Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers in Canterbury, and right across New Zealand, think of this decadent new flavour.

“We think they’ll love the delicate nutty flavour and the perfect blend of smooth and indulgent hazelnut paste alongside a light crunch, plus the fact that they’re supporting local producers,” says Holly.

Sourcing from Canterbury also marks a special return to its roots for the Whittaker family. The company’s founder and Matt & Holly’s great grandfather, J. H. Whittaker, first sold his confectionery out of his Addington, Christchurch home in 1896.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, the Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate block is made from beans-to-bar at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua. It is a permanent addition to Whittaker’s Artisan Collection, alongside Whittaker’s 45% cocoa Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk block released earlier this month. Whittaker’s Canterbury Hazelnut block is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

The Whittaker’s Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate 100g block is available now instore and online from supermarkets and other retailers nationwide. Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers are encouraged to shop responsibly, including adhering to all social distancing and alert level requirements.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whittaker's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>


Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 