Whittaker’s Goes Nuts For Canterbury With Its New Artisan Collection Block

Whittaker’s has released its new Artisan Collection Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate 100g block. Whittaker’s Artisan Collection celebrates New Zealand’s finest home-grown ingredients, and this is the first flavour that features premium produce sourced from the Canterbury region.

Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers with a keen eye may have already spotted the block at their local supermarket. It is available now in stores nationwide and via online shopping and there is plenty to go around, so Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers are encouraged to wait until their next planned supermarket shop to pick up a block.

Whittaker’s Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate combines roasted Canterbury hazelnut pieces, sourced from Canterbury hazelnut co-operative Hazelz, with a silky smooth hazelnut paste and Whittaker’s 33% cocoa Creamy Milk Chocolate.

Fourth generation Whittakers, siblings, and co-Chief Operating Officers, Matt and Holly Whittaker, were thrilled to have partnered with the local artisans at Hazelz to craft this delicious new addition to Whittaker’s Artisan Collection.

Matt Whittaker says the focus of Whittaker’s Artisan Collection is on local provenance and quality, and Whittaker’s is delighted to have the opportunity to work with Hazelz to showcase Canterbury.

“Hazelz share our commitment to quality and there is something truly special about Canterbury hazelnuts – they simply can’t be beaten on taste – and they pair perfectly with decadent Whittaker’s Creamy Milk Chocolate,” says Matt.

Holly Whittaker says Whittaker’s is excited to hear what Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers in Canterbury, and right across New Zealand, think of this decadent new flavour.

“We think they’ll love the delicate nutty flavour and the perfect blend of smooth and indulgent hazelnut paste alongside a light crunch, plus the fact that they’re supporting local producers,” says Holly.

Sourcing from Canterbury also marks a special return to its roots for the Whittaker family. The company’s founder and Matt & Holly’s great grandfather, J. H. Whittaker, first sold his confectionery out of his Addington, Christchurch home in 1896.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, the Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate block is made from beans-to-bar at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua. It is a permanent addition to Whittaker’s Artisan Collection, alongside Whittaker’s 45% cocoa Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk block released earlier this month. Whittaker’s Canterbury Hazelnut block is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

The Whittaker’s Canterbury Hazelnut in Creamy Milk Chocolate 100g block is available now instore and online from supermarkets and other retailers nationwide. Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers are encouraged to shop responsibly, including adhering to all social distancing and alert level requirements.

